The Krusteaz Company Extends Longstanding Partnership with Siemer Milling Company

10-Year Commitment Renews Trusted Relationship Between Two Family-Run Companies

TUKWILA, Wash., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krusteaz Company, maker of some of the best-loved breakfast, baking and snack brands in the industry, announces it has extended its longstanding partnership with Siemer Milling Company signing a new 10-year contract. Building upon a successful 25-year relationship, Siemer Milling Company is The Krusteaz Company's largest ingredient supplier, providing 180M pounds of flour every year and is the principal wheat flour supplier for the company's Effingham, IL facility and sole supplier for the Hopkinsville, KY facility.

Left to right: Mike Meredith, SVP, Operations at The Krusteaz Company, Andy Heily, President & CEO at The Krusteaz Company (3rd generation family leader of Krusteaz Co.), Rick Siemer, President & CEO at Siemer Milling Company (5th generation family leader at Siemer) and Red Tegeler, Sr. Vice President Strategic Initiatives at Siemer Milling Company, and instrumental in establishing the flour pipe connection and infrastructure at The Krusteaz Company Hopkinsville, KY facility.

"The Siemer Milling Company team has truly been an extension of our family at The Krusteaz Company, and the last 25 years have been a wonderful example of what partnerships should look like," said Andy Heily, President and CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "We're happy to work so closely with another like-minded family-run business and look forward to the continued collaboration for many years to come."

The Krusteaz Company has operated in Effingham, IL since 2013 when it purchased the facility, and the company has invested in expansion and renovations in the past several years. The facility has created line capabilities to service Krusteaz branded Gluten Free baking and pancake mix products as well as new capabilities in frozen foods making Red Lobster Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Siemer Milling Company employs 90 people at its office and mill in Teutopolis, Illinois, which is just down the road from The Krusteaz Company's Effingham facility.

The Krusteaz Company has also operated its largest manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, KY since 1999, adjacent to Siemer Milling Company where an average of 500,000 pounds of flour per day is transferred through a pipe that connects the two facilities. Hopkinsville is also officially known as the Batter Capital of the World, bringing together industries from farm to table and recognized for its production of globally recognizable food products, including products made by The Krusteaz Company and Siemer Milling Company.

"I don't think we could be on better terms with a customer than we are with The Krusteaz Company! It goes beyond a relationship, beyond a partnership, to a friendship, and it definitely works to our mutual benefit," said Rick Siemer, President & CEO of Siemer Milling Company.

As two reputable and longstanding local employers in their areas, the companies look forward to continuing mutual success and community impact through economic growth, employment opportunities and developing local partnerships.

The Krusteaz Company is focused on the power of food to inspire joyful connection through making, baking and sharing. Its Krusteaz brand, known for its iconic pancake and waffle mix, is sold in every major retailer across the United States, making over 100 different products including mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products as well as high protein and whole grain options.

In addition to its Hopkinsville and Effingham facilities, The Krusteaz Company also manufactures at its hometown facility in Kent, Washington as well as in Manhattan, Kansas, and is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington.

ABOUT THE KRUSTEAZ COMPANY

Continental Mills, Inc., dba The Krusteaz Company is a third generation, family-owned maker of some of the best-loved breakfast, baking and snack brands. Under the portfolio of breakfast and baking is flagship brand Krusteaz®, as well as Kretschmer® Wheat Germ, Albers® Cornmeal and Grits, Alpine® Cider, and several licensed product extensions. The Krusteaz Company's snacking portfolio includes WildRoots® Trail Mixes and Buck Wild™ snack mixes sold in Retail and Club stores. The Krusteaz Company headquarters is in Tukwila, WA, just outside of Seattle, and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

The Krusteaz Company employs 800+ employees and is committed to addressing food insecurity in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the "Feeding Great Futures" initiative, as well as work with Food Lifeline, Feeding America and other local non-profit organizations.

ABOUT SIEMER MILLING COMPANY

Siemer Milling Company is family- and employee-owned, and dates its origin back to 1882. It operates three wheat flour mills in Teutopolis, IL, Hopkinsville, KY, and West Harrison, IN. The company employs 190 people.

