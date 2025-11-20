The Kryder Law Group, LLC Report Reveals Commercial Air Travel Is Safer Than You Think

New Data Analysis Shows Private Aviation Accounts for Over 93% of Accidents and Fatalities

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident & Injury Lawyers, analyzing a decade of U.S. civil aviation data, reveals that commercial air travel is exceptionally safe. The analysis of National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) statistics from 2015 to 2024 shows that general aviation, which includes private and recreational flights, is responsible for the overwhelming majority of accidents and fatalities.

The report breaks down over 11,800 accidents and 3,400 fatalities across different aviation categories. The findings highlight a significant disparity in safety records between commercial airlines and private aircraft.

General Aviation (Part 91) accounted for 11,082 accidents and 3,212 fatalities, representing 93.45% of total accidents and 93.18% of all fatalities over the ten-year period.

"While any accident is a tragedy, this data provides critical context for air travelers," said Andrew Kryder, Esq., founding partner of The Kryder Law Group, LLC. "The safety record of commercial airlines is remarkable and stands in stark contrast to the risks associated with general aviation. Our goal in presenting this analysis is to help the public understand the real statistics behind aviation safety and to support those affected by any type of aviation incident at smaller regional airports."

This report aims to inform public perception by clarifying where the greatest risks in aviation truly lie. The data underscores the effectiveness of the stringent safety regulations governing commercial airlines and highlights the different risk profiles associated with various types of flight operations.

Publication: A Tale of Two Skies: The Surprising Safety of Commercial Flights vs. Private Flights

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident & Injury Lawyers:

The Kryder Law Group is dedicated to representing individuals injured due to negligence. With years of experience in personal injury cases, the firm's plane crash lawyers fight for justice for victims while promoting greater public awareness of safety data. We can help you navigate the complexities of aviation incidents and will work to secure the compensation you deserve.

