The Krystal® Company Welcomes Paul Macaluso as New CEO

"Paul Macaluso is sharp, action-oriented and innovative, making him a great fit for our team at Krystal," said Michael A. Klump, Founder and President of Argonne Capital Group, which owns Krystal along with other multi-unit brands. "We're all looking forward to his winning attitude and his ability to drive outstanding relationships and results."

Macaluso has a strong history of impact in the restaurant industry across marketing, operations and digital initiatives. He began his career with YUM! Brands Inc., starting as a general manager and ultimately holding several management roles within the Taco Bell Corporation. He then led brand strategy, menu development, and product marketing for Burger King Corporation and Sonic Industries. Most recently at Focus Brands, Macaluso began as CMO of Moe's Southwest Grill and ultimately rose to President of McAlister's Deli, where he was responsible for significant growth in unit count, same store sales and profitability along with the launch of several technology initiatives. Despite his success with McAlister's, Paul could not resist the opportunity to lead an iconic brand like Krystal into a new era.

"Krystal is the original challenger brand," said Macaluso, "And we're going to make sure we regain share of minds and hearts with our guests. Get ready to share great times in new ways at Krystal, built on our unique food and fun spirit no other restaurant brand can match."

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

