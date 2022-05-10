SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the availability of the Fourth-Generation M2. This update is a game-changer, with substantial improvements in display, CPU, GPU, webcam, speakers, and storage.

The trim-and-light M2 GEN 4 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with the most powerful mobile hardware. Customers include developers, data scientists, creators, and system administrators. All models are in-stock, starting from $1895, and begin shipping the week of 09 May 2022.

The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the Fourth-Generation M2 Laptop

The CPU is upgraded from the i7-11800H (8C/16T) to i7-12700H (6P+8E/20T) with up to 20% better performance.

The Nvidia GPU is upgraded from Max-Q to Full Performance and Ti versions. In some cases, the RXT 3060 out-performs the RTX 3080 Max-Q of the prior generation.

The iGPU is upgraded from 32 execution units to 96. As a result, the Iris Xe® graphics are up to 150% faster.

The display is upgraded from 1080p (FHD) to 165Hz 1440p (QHD) with 100% DCI-P3 color space and 201 dpi.

The speakers are now larger, louder, and crisper, with improved bass response.

Ports now include an additional USB-C and micro SD card reader.

Webcam resolution is more than doubled from 720p (1MP) to 1080p (2MP).

The PSU increases from 180W to 230W and charges in just two hours.

All PCIe connections are now Gen 4 instead of a mix of Gen 3 and Gen 4.

Battery capacity increases from 73 Whr to 80Whr.

Base storage has doubled from 250GB to 500GB.

The OS is updated from Focal 20.04 LTS to Jammy 22.04 LTS with the latest, beautiful KDE 5.24 LTS.

Audio and data ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI, mDP, 2 USB 3.2 ports, RJ-45 Gb Ethernet, 2 multi-purpose audio jacks, and micro SD card reader. Customers can configure their build with a RTX 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti, with up to 64GB of high-speed 3200Mhz Dual-Channel RAM, up to 4T of NVMe storage, and optional full disk encryption.

About Kubuntu Focus

Kubuntu Focus takes the guesswork out of system configuration and administration, empowering developers and companies to focus on innovation. Eliminate days or weeks of setup with:

Carefully selected and tested high-performance systems and components

Preconfigured and Curated Apps

Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations

Unique and useful Kubuntu Focus Tools

Frequent improvements through regular package updates

Linux-first support

Write once and deploy with industry-standard Ubuntu® 22.04 LTS and the beautiful KDE Plasma desktop. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.

Testimonial

"The search for a Linux laptop is over. I have been using Linux for over 25 years. Having the right hardware and the right software has always been a challenge. It has always been doable but in a crafty, artisanal, time-consuming way. It was an art. Kubuntu Focus has managed to industrialize this process so that the user has a similar or better experience than on a Mac or Windows." — Jean-Georges Perrin, author of Spark In Action

Additional Information

SOURCE Kubuntu Focus