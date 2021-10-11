CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the availability of the third-generation M2 Linux mobile workstation with multiple performance enhancements. RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 models are in stock now. RTX 3060 models can be reserved now and ship in the first week of November.

The thin-and-light M2 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with the most powerful mobile hardware. Customers include ML scientists, developers, and creators. Improvements to the third generation include:

The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the Third-Generation M2 Linux Mobile Workstation

Cooler and faster Intel 11th generation GPU i7-11800H. Geekbench scores improve 19 and 29%.

Double the iGPU performance with Intel Iris Xe 32EU Graphics.

Increased RAM speed from 2933 to 3200 MHz, up to 64 GB dual-channel.

BIOS switchable USB-C GPU output.

Upgrade from Thunderbolt 3 to version 4.

The GPU choices include the Nvidia RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080 with up to 16GB of VRAM. Customers can skip the dongles with plenty of high-speed ports and the ability to drive 3 external 4k displays with standard cables. Learn more on the product page .

About Kubuntu Focus

Kubuntu Focus takes the guesswork out of system configuration and administration and empowers developers and companies to focus on innovation. Eliminate days or weeks of setup with:

Carefully selected and tested high-performance systems and components

Preconfigured and curated apps

Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations

Unique and useful KFocus developer tools

Frequent improvements through daily package updates

Linux-first support

Write once and deploy with industry-standard Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS and the beautiful KDE Plasma desktop. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.

Testimonial

Watch Jeffrey Fritz use the Focus M2 every Monday and Tuesday during October 20201 on the LiveCoders DotNet Channel. Here's is what he has to say about his experience with the Focus M2:

The Kubuntu Focus team is always providing great support, on the phone, in the device, and with updates delivered. The cheat sheet desktop wizard is just a great visualization of how they're there, providing tips and helping you even when you're not immediately looking for it. - Jeffrey Fritz, Founder of Live Coders on Twitch.

Paco Nathan is a renowned Machine Learning expert and consultant. Here's is what he has to say about his experience with the Focus M2:

KFocus pioneered 'DevOps' to the Desktop, which I leverage to run bare metal on a GPU laptop, in much the same environment as my HPC cluster in the cloud. No messing around with excuses like 'brew', 'xcode', or ridiculous paths that involve backslashes. Get to work straight away with zero tech giant overhead, while KFocus has your back with responsive experts, tested system management, and drama-free patches in daily package upgrades. Crunch your data and build large models without waiting for permission — Paco Nathan, Derwen AI.

Media Contact

Press images and materials are available from our public drive. Please direct questions to Candace Gillhoolley, Kubuntu Focus, [email protected], or call Sales at 1-844-536-2871.

