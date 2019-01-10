The KUDU Grill Leads the Field for Healthy Living in the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans embark on their New Year's resolutions for healthier lifestyles, the KUDU Open Fire Cooking System is leading a trend toward year-round outdoor cooking as a means of a more authentic, connected and healthy lifestyle. Recently featured in Garden and Gun, Hearth & Home, Bon Appetit, Esquire, and Vogue, the KUDU stands out among its competitors for its unique cooking versatility as well as its ability to quickly convert into a vertical fire feature once the cooking is completed. The patented fire ring feature provides more ambient heat and light than traditional fire pits, giving the KUDU year-round use.

The KUDU Fire Ring The KUDU Grill

The KUDU has been endorsed and used by several celebrity chefs in some of the top restaurants in the southeast and throughout the United States. The KUDU is available to the consumer market through the KUDU website or Amazon.

The KUDU Grill gets its roots from South African culture. Braai is the South African word for grilling meat and vegetables over coals and South Africans have turned this simple act into a beloved cultural touchstone. The KUDU's unique design allows for a grilling experience unlike any other, and the intuitive ease of use means everybody who takes a turn on the KUDU has the capacity to become an open fire cooking master.

