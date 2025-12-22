THE KYLN HOTEL SUZHOU CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING, JOINING THE JDV BY HYATT BRAND

The contemporary, 327-room hotel and apartments offer vibrant style and comfort in the heart of Suzhou's Xiangcheng District

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces the opening of KYLN Hotel Suzhou under the JdV by Hyatt brand. Located in the Xiangcheng District of Suzhou, China and in close proximity to world-renowned heritage sites and the scenic Yangcheng Lake, the hotel is the true reflection of the city's lively neighborhoods -- inviting guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. In Suzhou, tradition and modernity intersect, weaving together stories of ancient Imperial Kiln Brick craftsmanship, an electric urban vibe, and natural attractions into one destination.

KYLN Hotel Suzhou blends traditional and modern influences throughout the hotel rooms and apartments, reflecting the city's rich cultural heritage and innovation. Situated within the Chun Shen Li Commercial Center in the Xiangcheng District, the hotel is designed for business, leisure, and extended stays, where guestrooms offer a harmonious and comfortable retreat. Dedicated to thoughtful hospitality for all, KYLN Hotel Suzhou is pet-friendly, welcoming both guests and their four-legged companions.

"We are delighted to introduce KYLN Hotel Suzhou, a hotel that captures time-honored traditions and the dynamic spirit of the city. Nestled amid the urban life of Suzhou, it is a place where our guests can unwind, connect, and be inspired in a space designed for comfort and creativity," said Eric Gong, General Manager, KYLN Hotel Suzhou.

Timeless Guestrooms and Apartments

KYLN Hotel Suzhou features 327 guest rooms, suites, and apartments designed as "homes for modern creators." Each space reflects a harmonious fusion of softness, warmth, and artisanal craftsmanship, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to evoke the spirit of Suzhou's makers — highlighting their dedication, precision, and creativity. Inspired by the city's Imperial Kiln Brick heritage, the design integrates raw, natural materials such as clay and wood, creating an ambiance that feels both grounded and inspiring.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed HBA, the hotel's interiors reinterpret traditional craftsmanship through a modern lens, blending science, art, and the human touch. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of Suzhou's skyline, while flexible layouts and eco-friendly materials embody a refined balance between comfort, functionality, and emotional resonance — offering guests a serene retreat where creativity and modern living meet.

Culinary Experiences

KYLN Hotel Suzhou showcases a medley of traditional and modern flavors across three dining venues serving both classic Chinese and international cuisines. CHROMA Chinese Restaurant, open daily for lunch and dinner only, specializes in Boat Cuisine, using seasonal ingredients to reimagine the dishes and flavors once served along Jiangnan's waterways. J Noodle Bar serves noodle dishes, Suzhou-style dim sum, and tea-infused cocktails in a lively setting, daily. Open daily for breakfast and all-day à la carte dining, Cai Lian 1090 utilizes premium, seasonal ingredients in its wide selection of Chinese and international dishes, served in a design-forward space inspired by the city's aesthetic.

Wellness & Health Facilities

The hotel's leisure and fitness facilities are designed for rejuvenation and holistic health. The Yuan Fitness Center is fully equipped with the Johnson brand's cardio and strength training equipment, providing guests with an urban escape to connect with the mind and body. The Cheng Fitness Center offers the ultimate wellness retreat with a Pilates studio and multi-use spaces for private training classes. Both centers are filled with natural light and comfortable furnishings, providing a tranquil environment for guests.

Meetings, Events, and Weddings

Supported by professional event planning and culinary teams that work closely with guests to perfect every detail, from decorations to gourmet menus, KYLN Hotel Suzhou offers 7,534 square feet (700 square meters) of conference space, a ballroom, and five multipurpose rooms.

World of Hyatt Gives Members More Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

In celebration of the JdV by Hyatt brand's continued growth in Asia, World of Hyatt is providing members with even more ways to be rewarded with the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at KYLN Hotel Suzhou from December 23, 2025 to March 31, 2026 – part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at New Hotels Bonus Offer | World of Hyatt. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers. Terms apply.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit www.hyatt.com/jdv-by-hyatt/en-US/suzjd-kyln-hotel-suzhou

