The LA Phil Announces Wednesday Winemaker and Somm Sundays Complimentary Wine Tastings at the Hollywood Bowl Featuring Artisanal Winemakers

"I'm pleased to bring my wine tasting series back for the Food + Wine program. Last summer guests embraced the discovery of these lesser-known artisanal winemakers from California, and it adds another dimension to the Bowl experience," says Styne. "I have a great time pairing the winemakers with these performances. I can't think of a better introduction to these wonderful winemakers that are among my favorites."

The complimentary wine-tasting series begins on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, from 5–7pm, in the Plaza Marketplace, at the Box Office Plaza. The series includes celebrated vintners and wine professionals Ryan Zotovich, Alex Steumpfig, Jeff Fisher, Babak Shokrian, Graham Tatomer, Coral Brown, Gerald Casale, and Jerome Brenot. Wines featured in the tastings are available for purchase at BAR 22 and other select Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine locations to enjoy during the concerts.

Wednesday Winemaker Series Schedule:

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Ryan Zotovich with Winc Wines

Show at 8pm:

Andrea Bocelli

Wednesday, July 18

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Alex Steumpfig of A-Frame Wines

Show at 8pm:

Seal with Orchestra • Corinne Baily Rae

Wednesday, August 1

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Jeff Fisher of Habit Wine

Show at 8pm:

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band • Melissa Etheridge • Dave Mahal

Wednesday, August 8

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Babak Shokrian of Shokrian Vineyards

Show at 8pm:

The Pink Panther – in Concert

© & TM 2018 MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Wednesday, August 15

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Graham Tatomer of Tatomer Wines

Show at 8pm:

Gregory Porter: Nat King Cole & Me • Savion Glover

Wednesday, August 22

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Coral Brown of Brown Estate

Show at 8pm:

Queen Latifah • Common

Wednesday, August 29

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Gerald Casale of 50 X0 50

Show at 8pm:

George Benson • Ledisi • Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Wednesday, September 5

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Wines from Jerome Brenot with La Grenouille Imports

Show at 8pm:

Juanes

Somm Sundays Series Schedule:

Sunday June 24, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Ann Miller, Chambers & Chambers Wine Distributor

Show at 7pm:

Father John Misty • Gillian Welch • Big Thief

Sunday July 15, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Helen Johannson, Wine Director, Animal Restaurant Group

Show at 7:30pm:

Dudamel and Verdi's Otello

Sunday July 29, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Amy Christine, Kermit Lynch Wine Imports

Show at 7:30pm:

Annie

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Tom Hunter, Revel Wine (Wine Broker/Distributor)

Show at 7pm:

Bon Iver • TU Dance

Sunday, August 19, 2018

Tasting from 4:30–6pm:

Sandy Garber, Garber & Co Wine Distributor

Show at 6pm:

Smooth Summer Jazz

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Tasting from 5–7pm:

Taylor Parsons, Whole Cluster Beverage & Hospitality

Show at 7:30pm:

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration

Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is the successful partnership between the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Sodexo, a global food services company; and the local expertise of the Lucques Group, led by James Beard Foundation award-winners Chef Suzanne Goin and Restaurateur Caroline Styne. The combination allows patrons to have access to a variety of new food options across multiple price points.

For more information about the food and wine experiences now available at the Hollywood Bowl, please visit: hollywoodbowl.com/food+wine.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-la-phil-announces-wednesday-winemaker-and-somm-sundays-complimentary-wine-tastings-at-the-hollywood-bowl-featuring-artisanal-winemakers-300668806.html

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

