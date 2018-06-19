The LA Phil Announces Wednesday Winemaker and Somm Sundays Complimentary Wine Tastings at the Hollywood Bowl Featuring Artisanal Winemakers

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced today details of the debut of Somm Sundays, and the return of Wednesday Winemaker for the 2018 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl. This offering from Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine provides visitors an opportunity to participate in tastings of wines hand selected by Caroline Styne, winner of Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 by the respected James Beard Foundation.
"I'm pleased to bring my wine tasting series back for the Food + Wine program. Last summer guests embraced the discovery of these lesser-known artisanal winemakers from California, and it adds another dimension to the Bowl experience," says Styne. "I have a great time pairing the winemakers with these performances. I can't think of a better introduction to these wonderful winemakers that are among my favorites."
The complimentary wine-tasting series begins on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, from 5–7pm, in the Plaza Marketplace, at the Box Office Plaza. The series includes celebrated vintners and wine professionals Ryan Zotovich, Alex Steumpfig, Jeff Fisher, Babak Shokrian, Graham Tatomer, Coral Brown, Gerald Casale, and Jerome Brenot. Wines featured in the tastings are available for purchase at BAR 22 and other select Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine locations to enjoy during the concerts.
Wednesday Winemaker Series Schedule:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Ryan Zotovich with Winc Wines
Show at 8pm:
Andrea Bocelli
Wednesday, July 18
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Alex Steumpfig of A-Frame Wines
Show at 8pm:
Seal with Orchestra • Corinne Baily Rae
Wednesday, August 1
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Jeff Fisher of Habit Wine
Show at 8pm:
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band • Melissa Etheridge • Dave Mahal
Wednesday, August 8
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Babak Shokrian of Shokrian Vineyards
Show at 8pm:
The Pink Panther – in Concert
Wednesday, August 15
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Graham Tatomer of Tatomer Wines
Show at 8pm:
Gregory Porter: Nat King Cole & Me • Savion Glover
Wednesday, August 22
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Coral Brown of Brown Estate
Show at 8pm:
Queen Latifah • Common
Wednesday, August 29
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Gerald Casale of 50 X0 50
Show at 8pm:
George Benson • Ledisi • Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Wednesday, September 5
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Wines from Jerome Brenot with La Grenouille Imports
Show at 8pm:
Juanes
Somm Sundays Series Schedule:
Sunday June 24, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Ann Miller, Chambers & Chambers Wine Distributor
Show at 7pm:
Father John Misty • Gillian Welch • Big Thief
Sunday July 15, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Helen Johannson, Wine Director, Animal Restaurant Group
Show at 7:30pm:
Dudamel and Verdi's Otello
Sunday July 29, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Amy Christine, Kermit Lynch Wine Imports
Show at 7:30pm:
Annie
Sunday, August 5, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Tom Hunter, Revel Wine (Wine Broker/Distributor)
Show at 7pm:
Bon Iver • TU Dance
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Tasting from 4:30–6pm:
Sandy Garber, Garber & Co Wine Distributor
Show at 6pm:
Smooth Summer Jazz
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Tasting from 5–7pm:
Taylor Parsons, Whole Cluster Beverage & Hospitality
Show at 7:30pm:
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration
Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is the successful partnership between the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Sodexo, a global food services company; and the local expertise of the Lucques Group, led by James Beard Foundation award-winners Chef Suzanne Goin and Restaurateur Caroline Styne. The combination allows patrons to have access to a variety of new food options across multiple price points.
For more information about the food and wine experiences now available at the Hollywood Bowl, please visit: hollywoodbowl.com/food+wine.
About the Hollywood Bowl
One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.
