THE LAB MAG by the Laboratory Arts Collective Unites the World with an Online Cultural Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE LAB MAG is hosting an online event with presenting partner, RICHARD MILLE, the luxury swiss watch company.

"THE FESTIVAL OF CURIOUS MINDS" - a series of online events over three weekends Nov 28 – 29, Dec 5 – 6 and Dec 12 – 13

The Lab Mag "The Festival of Curious Minds" presented by Richard Mille THE LAB MAG

Film, dance, music, theatre and conversations all available FREE at www.thelabmag.com kicks off with Grammy Award winning DJ Paul Harris from London.

Guests include:

Painter Vittoria Colonna, named after her renaissance ancestor, poetess and muse to Michelango Buronrotti in her studio.

The dancers of Benjamin Millipied's LA Dance Project.

Bass guitarist Gail Ann Dorsey, collaborator with David Bowie in an intimate interview before performing in Hassan Hajjaj's MYROCKSTARS a unique concert from THE FORD LA.

MUDD Club NY doorman Richard Boch tells tales of Bowie, Harry, Basquiat, Warhol, etc. - he knew them all and their secrets.

Singer Kate Nash (Glow) shares her journey from Best female artist & chart topper to punk renegade in a warts and all on the music industry before her doc "Underestimate the Girl".

Oscar winner Gary Oldman takes you to SLAB City as he takes portraits of its inhabitants using the oldest form of photography, then listen to him in a Q and A filmed at LA's Silent Cinema.

Nigel Daly OBE Co Founder, "The Festival of Curious Minds and THE LAB MAG" help us remind you what an extraordinary world this is as we celebrate those who inspire, entertain and feed our curiousity. Never before has this been so needed than now.

John Simonian, CEO of the Americas for Richard Mille. "We are delighted to partner with the Laboratory Arts Collective to help bring this first edition of the Festival of Curious Minds to life." He goes on to say "Today, Richard Mille is more determined than ever to support creation, through collaborations with artists including Benjamin Millepied and Thomas Roussel, a partnership with Europe's largest center for contemporary art, Palais de Tokyo, and the acquisition of Éditions Cercle d'Art, a publishing house created with the support of Picasso. This innovative festival, which will safely connect artists with an enthusiastic audience in the safety of everyone's homes, ensures that the flame of art burns bright during challenging times."

Streamed FREE on www.thelabmag.com

