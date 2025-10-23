The Lacek Group Selected by FNBO as Agency of Record for Credit Card Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy One agency, today announced it has been named as FNBO's new agency of record for credit card marketing. As consumers increasingly align purchasing decisions with brand preferences, and brands seek to build loyalty-based revenue streams, this strategic partnership will focus on enhancing FNBO's co-branded credit card portfolio through comprehensive marketing initiatives designed for both customer acquisition and management.

"FNBO is a forward-thinking institution with a clear vision for its credit card business, and we are thrilled to be a part of that journey," said Randy Gunderson, CEO of The Lacek Group. "Our team is eager to apply our precision-driven marketing strategies and award-winning creativity to help FNBO achieve its ambitious goals, building strong rapport and delivering measurable results across its impressive product lineup."

"We are excited to partner with The Lacek Group," said Kim Weiss, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing. "Their impressive track record in crafting personalized, impactful customer experiences, as well as their ability to navigate the complexities of multiple distinct brands within a single account truly stood out. We are confident this collaboration will elevate our credit card marketing efforts and drive growth."

FNBO sought a full-service, strategic marketing agency with proven success in the financial services sector, particularly within the co-branded credit card industry. The Lacek Group's deep expertise in loyalty and customer relationship management, combined with their strategic and data-driven approach, aligned well with FNBO's objectives.

Their new partnership will focus on developing innovative, data-driven strategies that will deepen customer engagement, optimize program performance, and ultimately drive growth for FNBO's co-branded credit card portfolio. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in FNBO's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and personalized experiences to its cardholders.

About The Lacek Group:

For more than 30 years, The Lacek Group has been perfecting the art and algorithms of brand devotion. We help world-class brands identify their highest-potential customers, engage them across channels throughout their lifecycles, personalize each relationship for optimal long-term results, and measure the true effectiveness of those efforts. Learn more about The Lacek Group: www.lacek.com.

About FNBO:

FNBO is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $35 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

For information contact:

The Lacek Group

Jon Fjalstad

612-359-3761

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lacek Group