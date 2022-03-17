The Lakes Treatment Center is now in-network with Aetna, one of the nation's largest healthcare insurance providers. This update is expected to make the addiction treatment center's services more affordable to countless people in Northern California.

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lakes Treatment Center has recently announced that it is now in-network with Aetna™. As an in-network partner with Aetna, the Northern California-based addiction treatment center is now able to accept healthcare policies provided by Aetna for many of its service and treatment options. The update should make it affordable for more people in the area to use The Lakes Treatment Center's unique and personalized addiction treatments.