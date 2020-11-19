The Lancer Group Announces The First Annual "Top 25 Women In PE-Backed Software Companies"

Victoria Lakers, Partner and head of Lancer's diversity practice, said "As we see increasing proof that diverse management teams leads to increased revenue and profitability, many of our clients have come to us looking to add diverse executives to their management teams and boards. We are thrilled to honor these impressive executives and we look forward to this being the first of many in years to come."

The 2020 winners include:

Dru Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill, LLC

Tricia Benedix – Chief Financial Officer, Higher Logic

Kate Bolseth – Chief Executive Officer, HelpSystems

Heather Brunner – Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine

Kathy Crusco – (Former) Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Epicor

Julie Dodd – (Former) Chief Operating Officer, Ultimate Software

Allison Guidette – Chief Executive Officer, SambaSafety

Sarah Hagan – Chief Financial Officer, ECI Software Solutions

Nancy Ham – Chief Executive Officer, WebPT

Laura Ipsen – President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian

Dana Jones – Chief Executive Officer, Sparta Systems

JoAnn Kintzel – Chief Executive Officer, Procare Software

Sharon Love – Chief Executive, CommunityBrands

Teresa Mackintosh – Chief Executive Officer, Trintech

Pam Murphy – Chief Executive Officer, Imperva

Kristin Nimsger – (Former) Chief Executive Officer, Social Solutions

Hila Nir - Chief Marketing & Chief Product Officer, ZoomInfo

Sejal Pietrzak – Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Socket

Christa Quarles – Chief Executive Officer, Corel Corporation

Elizabeth Salomon – Chief Financial Officer, Xactly

Janine Seebeck – Chief Operating Officer, BeyondTrust

Nina Smith – Executive Vice President and General Manager for Casualty Solutions, Mitchell International

Kate Eberle Walker – Chief Executive Officer, PresenceLearning

Christin Wostmann – President & Chief Executive Officer, N2Y

Amy Zupon – Chief Executive Officer, Vertafore

For full overviews on each of these executives, visit: https://thelancergroup.com/Top25Women2020

