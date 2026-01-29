The Lancet Publishes TRICORDER Study: Real-World Evaluation Shows Increased Detection When Eko AI-Enabled Stethoscopes Are Used in Primary Care

Large-scale NHS trial led by Imperial College London across 200+ NHS practices shows significant gains in early cardiac disease detection through AI-assisted stethoscope exams

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko Health, a leader in AI-powered cardiac and pulmonary disease detection, today announced the publication of the TRICORDER (Triple Cardiovascular Disease Detection Using an Artificial Intelligence Stethoscope) study in The Lancet, one of the world's most cited and influential medical journals. Among patients who received an AI stethoscope examination, detection increased 2.3X for heart failure, 3.5X for atrial fibrillation, and 1.9X for valvular heart disease versus standard practice over 12 months, demonstrating that AI-assisted stethoscope exams can meaningfully improve early cardiac disease detection in real-world settings.

Led by the Health Impact Lab at Imperial College London, the TRICORDER study represents one of the largest real-world randomized evaluations of AI algorithms for disease detection in primary care. The study involved 205 NHS general practices caring for 1.5 million patients.

"The Lancet publication of the TRICORDER study underscores the clinical importance and real-world impact of this technology," said Dr. Nicholas S. Peters, Professor of Cardiology at Imperial College London. "The stethoscope has always symbolized medicine's human touch. This innovation restores that connection while giving clinicians a powerful new ability to uncover heart disease at the point of care. The findings affirm that AI can be safely implemented in everyday practice to improve population-level outcomes."

The study evaluated outcomes from nearly 1,000 primary care clinicians using Eko's AI-enabled digital stethoscopes during routine clinical care. By reflecting natural clinical workflows, TRICORDER provides rare insight into how AI performs in real-world environments and how it can identify patients at risk long before symptoms become critical.

"The Lancet is synonymous with the highest standards of clinical evidence," said Dr. Steven Steinhubl, Chief Medical Officer of Eko Health. "This publication validates the dedication of our partners and the transformative potential of AI-assisted stethoscope exams to enhance early detection. We are excited to see the quality of this innovative and important trial recognized by such an esteemed journal and inspired by the opportunity to help clinicians bring lifesaving insights to more patients every day."

Eko Health's digital stethoscopes combine high-fidelity sound with integrated ECG technology, enabling the capture and AI analysis of cardiac signals within seconds. The TRICORDER findings have informed expanded use of Eko AI-enabled devices in practices across South London, Sussex, and Wales, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of clinically validated AI at scale.

