The Landing Dispensaries Feed 10,000 to Celebrate Ohioans Passing Adult-Use Cannabis

The Landing Dispensaries support at-risk members of Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Monroe and Huron communities this Thanksgiving season through turkey donations

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landing Dispensaries are celebrating Ohioans' overwhelming support for the passing of the citizen-led adult-use cannabis ballot initiative Issue 2 by partnering with the Cleveland Food Bank, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Freestore Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank to feed 10,000 through turkey donations this Thanksgiving season.

"Community leadership and service are key pillars of the company ethos at Firelands Scientific and The Landing Dispensaries," said Rob McCourt, Firelands Scientific Vice President of Commercial. "Our teams came together to find an impactful way to contribute to communities where we have a retail presence, so we partnered with Atlantic Food Distributors and key food banks across Ohio for a large quantity turkey donation to feed at-risk Ohioans this Thanksgiving."

The recent opening of The Landing Dispensary's Cincinnati location marks Firelands Scientific's fifth Ohio dispensary and brings its full dispensary roster to 10 stores, serving patients across five The Landing West Virginia locations as well as its five stores located in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Monroe, and Huron.

"We stand ready to work with Governor DeWine and the new Division of Cannabis Control to ensure that Issue 2 is quickly and effectively implemented, as voters intended." said Jeff McCourt, Firelands Scientific CEO. "We are particularly excited that Ohio has the potential to be a national leader with the strong social equity provisions included in Issue 2 and also for our patient advocate and hobbies community to have access to legal home grow."

The Landing offers a full lineup of medical cannabis products, including offering the best prices in Ohio on in-demand Firelands Scientific flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more for patients, who remain The Landing's primary focus both in a medical and future adult-use market.

About The Landing Dispensary: Founded in 2022 by Firelands Scientific, The Landing Dispensaries offer patients premium and practical medical cannabis products at affordable prices at convenient locations across Ohio and West Virginia. Fueled by best-in-class service made possible by a staff of extensively trained patient care representatives, new or veteran patients will always feel at home at The Landing.

