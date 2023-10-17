THE LANDING DISPENSARY OPENS CINCY LOCATION AS OHIO VOTERS PREP FOR ADULT-USE CANNABIS VOTE

The Landing's new Cincinnati location offers top affordable medical cannabis products as Ohioans decide the future of adult-use cannabis this November

CINCINNATI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Ohio's leading fully vertical cannabis brand Firelands Scientific, The Landing Dispensary recently opened its doors in Cincinnati at 4029 Smith Rd. in Norwood. The Landing offers a full lineup of medical cannabis products including offering the best prices in Ohio on in-demand Firelands Scientific flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more for patients. The Landing – Cincinnati marks Firelands Scientific's fifth Ohio dispensary and brings its full dispensary roster to 10 stores, serving patients across five The Landing West Virginia locations as well as its five stores located in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Monroe, and Huron, Ohio.

The Landing Dispensary's Cincinnati location opened Oct. 13 and marks the fourth Ohio The Landing Dispensary location.

"With the opening of The Landing's Cincinnati location, we are proud to bring Ohio medical cannabis patients expanded access to top brands at affordable prices," said Rob McCourt, Firelands Scientific Vice President of Commercial. "The Landing Dispensary and Firelands Scientific have long been engaged community partners, serving patients across Ohio and West Virginia, and we are excited to see The Landing's new Cincinnati location flourish, providing patients in the Norwood area with access to high quality medicine at affordable prices."

The Landing locations each draw unique inspiration from the communities they serve and continuously lead the Ohio and West Virginia medical cannabis industry in demonstrating the positive economic, community and societal benefits of safe cannabis normalization. This retail expansion comes at a time when voters will decide the future of Ohio recreational cannabis this November.

"Both Firelands Scientific and The Landing Dispensaries support the citizen-led ballot initiative (Issue 2) to legalize adult-use cannabis," said Jeff McCourt, CEO of Firelands Scientific. "Cannabis is a validly recognized medicine for over 180,000 patients in Ohio, and Issue 2 will greatly expand access to adults and patients alike, who are choosing cannabis as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle decision, without having to navigate the complex labyrinth of the MMCP to access their medicine. The MMCP has served Ohio patients well, but we are seeing an increasing number of Ohio adults who aren't able to access safe, legal, affordable medicine and are instead forced to purchase unsafe, completely unregulated "gas-station weed" in the form of Delta 8 or other intoxicating hemp products, or forced to drive to Michigan and illegally purchase products, or worst yet purchase products off the street.

Adult-use cannabis legalization is consistently a winning issue on both sides of the aisle. Those most resistant to legalization should still support Ohio tax revenue remaining planted in Ohio with Michigan offering extremely competitive pricing on recreationally legal cannabis on our northern border."

Offering easy on-site parking, patient education days and premium Firelands Scientific brands like Test Lab Creations, The Landing Dispensary's beautiful new Cincinnati location offers a welcome glimpse at what a safe and competitive Ohio recreational market could offer patients and customers alike.

About The Landing Dispensary: Founded in 2022 by Firelands Scientific, The Landing Dispensaries offer patients premium and practical medical cannabis products at affordable prices at convenient locations across Ohio and West Virginia. Fueled by best-in-class service made possible by a staff of extensively trained patient care representatives, new or veteran patients will feel at home at any The Landing location.

