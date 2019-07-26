The Lange Law Firm, PLLC Retained to Investigate Florida Cyclospora Outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lange Law Firm, PLLC has been retained to investigate the Florida Cyclospora outbreak.

Multiple people reported Cyclospora infections after eating at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. Many told news media that their parasitic illness has lasted for weeks. Jane Jens told News4jax, "What has been devastating about this is that there are relapses. So you think you're getting better, you're like 'Ok. I'm alright. I am going to eat a small meal or a piece of toast.' And maybe a day or two goes by and bam, here it comes again."

"Cyclospora is a tiny one celled, microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal infection known as Cyclosporiasis. Like most intestinal parasites, Cyclospora is spread when human feces contaminates food," says national food safety attorney Jory Lange. "Cyclospora outbreaks are often linked to fresh produce. Frequently, the fecal contamination occurred in the fields where the produce was harvested. Consumers get sick when the contaminated produce is sold at restaurants or grocery stores."

The CDC and FDA are currently investigating a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora linked to fresh basil imported from Mexico. 132 people in 11 states have contracted Cyclospora parasites in this outbreak. Illnesses have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. People became ill after eating at restaurants in Florida, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio.

"When a restaurant sells food contaminated with Cyclospora parasites, each of the corporations throughout the entire chain of distribution of that fresh produce may be legally liable for the harm caused. Often, these outbreaks are not just about the restaurants that served the food. They are also about the farms where the fresh produce was harvested, the companies that imported the produce from Mexico to the United States, and the companies that distributed the contaminated produce within the United States," says Jory Lange.

About The Lawyer

When corporations sell food contaminated with Cyclospora, E. coli, Salmonella, or other food poisoning pathogens, Jory Lange helps the families who have been harmed. One of the nation's leading food safety lawyers, Jory has helped families from New York to Florida, Los Angeles to Chicago, and states across the nation.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

candess@jorylange.com

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.makefoodsafe.com

