The Lange Law Firm, PLLC Retained to Investigate New York Cyclospora Outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several families have retained The Lange Law Firm, PLLC to investigate the New York Cyclospora outbreak.

New York Department of Health reports:

To date, there are 11 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis associated with this current investigation with illnesses starting in mid-June. Several of the cases interviewed report they dined at the following establishments:

The Italian American Community Center in Albany

A buffet during a private graduation event at Union College in Schenectady

Prime Life Restaurant at Beltrone Senior Living Community Center in Colonie

More restaurants may be identified as the investigation continues.

"Cyclospora is a tiny one celled, microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal infection known as Cyclosporiasis. Like most intestinal parasites, Cyclospora is spread when human feces contaminates food," says national food safety attorney Jory Lange. "Cyclospora outbreaks are often linked to fresh produce. Frequently, the fecal contamination occurred in the fields where the produce was harvested. Consumers get sick when the contaminated produce is sold at restaurants or grocery stores."

The CDC and FDA are currently investigating a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora linked to fresh basil imported from Mexico. 132 people in 11 states have contracted Cyclospora parasites in this outbreak. Illnesses have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. People became ill after eating at restaurants in Florida, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio.

"When a restaurant sells food contaminated with Cyclospora parasites, each of the corporations throughout the entire chain of distribution of that fresh produce may be legally liable for the harm caused. Often, these outbreaks are not just about the restaurants that served the food. They are also about the farms where the fresh produce was harvested, the companies that imported the produce from Mexico to the United States, and the companies that distributed the contaminated produce within the United States," says Jory Lange.

About The Lawyer

When corporations sell food contaminated with Cyclospora, Ecoli, Salmonella, or other food poisoning pathogens, Jory Lange helps the families who have been harmed. One of the nation's leading food safety lawyers, Jory has helped families from New York to Florida, Los Angeles to Chicago, and states across the nation.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

candess@jorylange.com

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.makefoodsafe.com

