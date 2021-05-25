The Langham, Boston Is Now Accepting Reservations

"We are so excited to re-introduce Boston and the world beyond to The Langham," said Michele Grosso, managing director of The Langham, Boston. "Guests who book their stay with us today will be among the first to experience the brand-new version of The Langham that we have poured so much attention and time into creating since we closed our doors in April 2019."

The Langham's opening offer, New Langham, New Experience, which is bookable starting today, will allow guests to experience the best of the newly re-imagined hotel, and will include a complimentary room upgrade upon arrival; early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability); daily valet parking for one vehicle; breakfast for two at Grana, the hotel's new stand-out restaurant; a welcome amenity created by the hotel's culinary team, and a keepsake from The Langham, Boston to take home.

Guests of the hotel can also partake in a daily complimentary Heritage Tour of the hotel, including an overview of the impressive new art collection and the building's heritage as the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 1922.

A New American Classic, Restored and Reimagined

With Dyer Brown as the architect of record and Richmond International overseeing the interior design and curating of the hotel's art collection, all of which will reflect the building's background as the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, The Langham is set to re-open as one of America's most iconic hotels.

"We are very proud to be re-opening The Langham, Boston. With its historic location, original Wyeth murals and new collection of specially curated artworks, as well as the addition of The Langham Club, The Langham, Boston will be the epitome of a new American classic," said Stefan Leser, chief executive officer, Langham Hospitality Group. "The hotel will be re-imagined with a modern interpretation of warm American service combined with the time-honored European hospitality for which The Langham brand is so well-known. These two halves will come together to ensure The Langham will be the top hotel in Boston, presenting new world luxury in a grand, heritage landmark building."

When The Langham re-opens, guests will be welcomed by a luxurious new lobby, decorated in jewel tones, with a cozy fireplace, ample seating, and high-design concierge area and check-in desk. The completely redesigned guest rooms and suites will all feature brand new marble-clad bathrooms, New England-inspired décor and, in the case of the hotel's signature Loft Suites, two story brass-embossed windows accenting the bi-level living and sleeping quarters left from the hotel's days as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The prestigious Chairman's Suite, a luxury penthouse featuring a king bedroom, hardwood floors, a living room complete with a baby grand piano and a "generous" dining room that seats eight people, promises to be one of Boston's top suites.

Must-attend meetings, weddings and events will be held in one of The Langham's newly refurbished function spaces. A sophisticated update to The Governor's Room, a boardroom with an oak table with bronze detail and leather panel inserts, plush plaid carpeting and decorated with an array of historic photos of the building as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will make this one of the most sought-after meeting and private dining spaces in the city. The Wyeth Room, home to the N.C. Wyeth murals originally commissioned by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston depicting the history of the banking system of the United States, will continue to be highly coveted for intimate weddings and other corporate and social events. The new Lincoln Ballroom, accommodating 175 guests, will feature natural light by way of a skylight flanked by chandeliers, and windows in its pre-function space overlooking Norman B. Leventhal Park, a city-center greenspace with a garden trellis, which itself is the perfect location for intimate wedding photos.

For foodies and cocktail aficionados, The Langham, Boston promises to be a destination unto itself. The Fed, a brand new destination bar, offers an outdoor terrace and a British cocktail pub menu with a New England twist. Grana will offer an authentic Italian dining experience set in the former grand hall of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with soaring ceilings, ornate chandeliers and velvet banquettes. Its menu of approachable and shareable Italian dishes for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch, created to inspire long conversations, festive celebrations and years of return visits, will be prepared by Executive Chef Stephen Bukoff. He will also oversee the menu at The Fed as well as the culinary offerings throughout the hotel.

This fall, The Langham will introduce The Langham Club, a signature of The Langham Hotels & Resorts brand, featuring a private space in which guests who have purchased Club access can meet, eat and socialize; and a brand new pool, hot tub and fitness center.

SOURCE The Langham, Boston