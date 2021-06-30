The Langham, Boston Opens Today After More Than Two Years Under Transformation

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to The Langham after more than two years of restoration and reimagination of the space," said Michele Grosso, managing director of The Langham, Boston. "Guests of The Langham will surely notice the extraordinary transformation that came with the great deal of time and care, tying it seamlessly back to its Boston banking heritage but with a fresh, luxurious touch."

A New American Classic, Restored and Reimagined

With Dyer Brown as architect and designer of the exterior hotel improvements and architect of record for the new interiors, and Richmond International overseeing the interior design and curating of the hotel's art collection — all of which will reflect the building's background as the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston — The Langham, Boston is set to re-open as one of America's most iconic hotels.

"We are very proud to be re-introducing The Langham, Boston in all its new glory to the world," said Stefan Leser, chief executive officer, Langham Hospitality Group. "With its historic location, original Wyeth murals, the new collection of specially curated artworks, as well as the addition of The Langham Club, this hotel will be the epitome of a new American classic and a wonderful addition to The Langham collection of exceptional hotels around the globe."

The elegantly appointed new lobby, decorated in jewel tones, with a cosy fireplace, ample seating, and high-design concierge area and check-in desk welcome guests upon arrival. The completely redesigned guest rooms and suites all feature brand new marble-clad bathrooms, New England-inspired décor and, in the case of the hotel's signature Loft Suites, two story brass-embossed windows accenting the bi-level living and sleeping quarters left from the hotel's days as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The prestigious Chairman's Suite, a luxury penthouse featuring a king-sized bedroom, hardwood floors, a living room complete with a baby grand piano and a generous dining room that seats eight people, promises to be one of Boston's most sought-after suites.

For foodies and cocktail aficionados, The Langham, Boston promises to be a destination unto itself. The Fed, a brand new destination bar opening June 12, will feature a British cocktail pub menu with a New England twist. Grana, which will open shortly after on July 16, will offer an authentic Italian dining experience set in the former grand hall of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with soaring ceilings, ornate chandeliers and velvet banquettes. Its menu of approachable and shareable Italian dishes for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch, created to inspire long conversations, festive celebrations and years of return visits, will be prepared by Executive Chef Stephen Bukoff. He will also oversee the menu at The Fed as well as the culinary offerings throughout the hotel.

Must-attend meetings, weddings and events are fit for one of The Langham's newly refurbished function spaces. A sophisticated update to The Governor's Room, a boardroom with an oak table with bronze detail and leather panel inserts, plush plaid carpeting and decorated with an array of historic photos of the building as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, makes this one of the most desirable meeting and private dining spaces in the city. The Wyeth Room, home to the N.C. Wyeth murals originally commissioned by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston depicting the history of the banking system of the United States, continues to be highly coveted for intimate weddings and other corporate and social events. The new Lincoln Ballroom, accommodating 175 guests, features natural light by way of a skylight flanked by chandeliers, and windows in its pre-function space overlooking Norman B. Leventhal Park, a city-center greenspace with a garden trellis, which itself is the perfect location for intimate wedding photos.

Guests of the hotel can also partake in a daily complimentary Heritage Tour of the hotel, including an overview of the impressive new art collection and the building's heritage as the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 1922.

This fall, The Langham will introduce The Langham Club, a signature of The Langham Hotels & Resorts brand, featuring a private space in which guests who have purchased Club access can meet, eat and socialize; and a brand new pool, hot tub and fitness centre.

SOURCE The Langham, Boston