The Language Banc Launches Innovative Interpreting Suite

"With the introduction of our proprietary web-based suite of services, The Language Banc has surpassed the entire language-services industry in one fell swoop," said TLB CEO Siyad Abdullahi. "Our customers in the health-care industry and elsewhere will now have direct access to innovative services and efficiencies not available anywhere else, providing them with the peace of mind that their language-service requests will be fulfilled in a timely, professional manner. Combined with our longstanding and award-winning customer service, our over 1500 interpreters and translators, and our 24/7 service and support, this proprietary, web-based suite of services positions The Language Banc at the very forefront of language-service providers nationwide."

Designed with efficiency, accuracy and customer service in mind, the core of TLB's interpreting suite consists of an online portal containing details on all past, present and future assignments. The portal may be directly accessed by customers 24/7 from any computer or mobile platform, giving them a degree of control over their services not provided by any other language-services agency anywhere. Customers may also elect to receive automated, real-time updates on their requests. This is particularly useful in clinic, hospital and other critical caregiver environments, as customers are provided with immediate feedback on coverage and other details, providing customers with the peace of mind that their appointments have been covered.

Interpreters and translators may also access assignments in their language group, ensuring near immediate matching of customer requests with available translators and interpreters. As a result, this industry-leading software provides TLB's customers with near-instantaneous job fulfillment and confirmation as well as real-time access to records for management, auditing and service provision purposes while also introducing efficiencies and cost savings that are passed along to customers.

The innovative suite also extends to confirmations and assignment processing, allowing for electronic worksheet signing and submission, thus eliminating the cumbersome, inefficient, expensive and error-prone use of paper worksheets and faxes still prevalent throughout the language-services industry. The interpreting suite also eliminates time delays and errors between service provision and invoicing, providing TLB's customers with accurate and timely invoicing services for efficient cost and record management.

The Language Banc has been providing the highest quality language services in the Twin Cities and nationwide since 2011. The rapidly growing company has been a leader in the interpretation and translation fields since its inception, initially focusing on language services in healthcare settings and now providing nationwide services across all industry, healthcare and governmental sectors. Learn more about us and the services we provide at www.thelanguagebanc.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact COO Steven Hilpipre at (612) 787-3321 or email at Steveh@thelanguagebanc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-language-banc-launches-innovative-interpreting-suite-300629665.html

SOURCE The Language Banc

Related Links

https://www.thelanguagebanc.com

