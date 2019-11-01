The Lanier Law Firm Ranks Among the Nation's Best

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lanier Law Firm has once again been named one of the best law firms in the nation in the prestigious annual Best Law Firms guide assembled by U.S. News and World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm is ranked in the top tier of law firms nationally, and in the Houston and New York markets, for representing plaintiffs in mass torts and class actions. For the first time, the firm was also recognized nationally for its appellate practice.

The 2020 listing also ranks The Lanier Law Firm among the top Houston-area firms representing plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability litigation. And the firm's robust commercial litigation and appellate practices also received Houston rankings.

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers evaluate thousands of responses from law firm clients to develop the annual guide. The final results are available in the Best Law Firms publication and online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

The Lanier Law Firm is known for standing up for people who are hurt by dangerous products made carelessly by large corporations and for defending smaller companies fighting against larger competitors. The firm has also harnessed technology in innovative ways in trial strategy to communicate more effectively to a jury.

In 2018, The Lanier Law Firm won a record jury verdict of $4.69 billion for 22 women after finding that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn consumers that cancer-causing asbestos had been detected in its talcum powder.

The firm is actively pursuing other claims for clients involving potentially dangerous products such as:

Users of JUUL and similar e-cigarette products suffering health problems

Mesothelioma victims exposed to deadly asbestos

Individuals diagnosed with cancer because of use of the herbicide Roundup

People who experienced severe complications from Transvaginal Surgical Mesh

Residents exposed to decades of toxic releases into groundwater by corporate and military sources

Industry experts are also noticing the sound legal representation provided by The Lanier Law Firm. This year, 12 attorneys from the firm were recognized in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It was the largest number of attorneys from the firm ever selected by editors of the prestigious legal publication.

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

