The Lantern Columbia Opens Its Doors: Raines Transforms a Historic Firehouse into a Boutique Hotel with a Purpose-Driven Mission

A thoughtfully restored Columbia landmark now offers guests a welcoming, mission-focused boutique hotel experience

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines, a leading hospitality management, development, and investment company, is proud to announce the official opening of The Lantern Columbia. Located in the heart of Columbia, SC's Vista neighborhood, the 59-key upscale boutique hotel marks a transformative moment for the city, breathing new life into the historic Columbia Central Fire Station while pioneering a groundbreaking model of inclusive employment.

A signature property in Raines' Woven portfolio of unique lifestyle hotels, The Lantern Columbia is an upscale accommodation, but even more so, it is a purpose-driven destination. Through a strategic partnership with the University of South Carolina's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management and the CarolinaLIFE program, the hotel provides meaningful career pathways and gainful employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The Lantern Columbia represents the future of what we call 'intentional hospitality,'" said David Tart, Raines managing partner. "We've taken a cherished local landmark and transformed it into a space that serves both guests and the community in truly remarkable ways. The collaboration between seasoned hospitality veterans, future hospitality leaders, and the students from CarolinaLIFE creates an atmosphere of genuine warmth that is unlike anything else in the market."

A Historic Landmark Reimagined

Steps from the State Capitol and the University of South Carolina, the property's adaptive reuse efforts were led by Raines Development, with architecture by Garvin Design Group and construction by Mashburn Construction. The design honors the building's legacy as a firehouse while introducing modern, boutique luxury. Across three historic buildings, mid-century modern interiors with a hearty dose of local inspiration, create a welcoming respite from city life.

At the heart of the property is Ladder 13, a signature restaurant serving spirited cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired fare with bold Lowcountry spirit. The F&B program is crafted by Kevin Johnson, a James Beard Award nominee with strong ties to the University of South Carolina and known for his celebrated restaurants, The Grocery in downtown Charleston and Lola Rose in Mount Pleasant.

Leadership with a Mission

Leading the team at The Lantern is general manager Rick Hayduk, a 35-year hospitality veteran with a specialized background in mission-driven leadership. Hayduk previously served as the opening GM for The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, SC, where he worked with the ClemsonLIFE program to create an innovative employment model in which just about 30% of the staff were comprised of individuals with disabilities. Under his leadership, the hotel achieved a top 1% guest satisfaction ranking among 100,000 Expedia hotels, proving that purposeful employment and exceptional hospitality can coexist and elevate one another.

"The Lantern Columbia's guest experience is defined by the unique culture we are building within these historic walls," Hayduk said. "Having our team made up of local hospitality professionals, local individuals with disabilities, USC's Hotel, Retail, and Sports Management students, and CarolinaLIFE students is a first, anywhere. We think it will portray the best of Columbia. Our ambition is to have guests of The Lantern and the patrons of Ladder 13 leave inspired, aside from having an incredible stay or dining experience."

For Raines, the opening of The Lantern is a milestone that goes far beyond adding another property to its portfolio.

"This project is personal proof that high-end hospitality and meaningful community impact are not mutually exclusive," said Grey Raines, Raines managing partner. "Seeing the historic Central Fire Station revitalized is incredible, but seeing our team — comprised of seasoned professionals and eager students from the HRSM and CarolinaLIFE programs — working side-by-side is the true achievement. We're opening minds to what inclusive leadership looks like, right here in the Columbia community."

The Lantern Columbia is hiring for a variety of positions and now open for arrivals. For more information, visit www.lanterncolumbia.com.

About Lantern Columbia

Lantern Columbia is an upscale, 59-key boutique hotel transforming Columbia's historic Central Fire Station into a premier hospitality destination. Located in the dynamic Vista neighborhood, the hotel is within walking distance of the University of South Carolina, the State Capitol, and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. A part of Raines' Woven portfolio, The Lantern is founded on a collaboration with USC's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management and the CarolinaLIFE program to create dedicated career pathways for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its mission is to empower individuals and enrich lives through intentional hospitality.

About Raines

Raines is a leading hospitality management, development, and investment organization offering a comprehensive approach to its impressive property portfolio and client base. Led by managing partners Grey Raines and David Tart, the award-winning company is known for its operational expertise, success with historic properties, and experience with the world's leading brands. Raines currently has 55 hotels and 5,949 keys throughout the Southeast, including notable boutique hotels such as Hotel Theo in New Orleans, The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, NC, and Hotel Florence in Florence, SC. Raines is headquartered in Florence, SC, with a secondary regional office in Charleston, SC.

