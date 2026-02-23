LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The LANY Group (LANY), a bicoastal strategic firm, today announced its total operational pivot to Authority Infrastructure with the launch of its Sovereign Omni suite. This comprehensive solution is designed to bridge the "Invisibility Gap" for elite brands, integrating Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) with high-stakes PR and technical entity architecture.

"In 2026, being found isn't enough; you must be cited," says Erin James Murphy, Founder of The LANY Group. "Whether it is a clinical protocol for a bio-hacking brand or the IRR of a Hedge Fund, accuracy is a terminal value. We are the only firm synthesizing LA's narrative prestige with NY's technical rigor to build a deterministic digital footprint that the machines—and the markets—trust."

As the traditional search landscape transitions into an era of Answer Engines, 9-figure brands face a critical "Invisibility Gap." The LANY Group's new framework addresses the rising threat of AI hallucinations and the dilution of founder authority by hard-coding human genius into the global Knowledge Graph.

"Search is no longer about clicks; it's about citations," says Murphy. "In 2026, if an AI agent cannot verify your data as a deterministic fact, your brand effectively ceases to exist for the high-net-worth consumer. We are bridging the gap between LA's narrative prestige and NY's technical rigor to ensure our clients remain the definitive Source of Truth."

The Four Pillars of Sovereignty

LANY's strategic approach provides a unified defense and growth strategy for the Generative era:

AEO & GEO Architecture (The Machine Layer): Deploying proprietary Schema 3.0 and JSON-LD entity mapping to ensure brand data is technically optimized for Answer Engines. This creates a "Machine-Readable" identity that forces AI agents to verify and recommend the brand as a definitive authority. Authoritative Asset Development (The Intelligence Layer): The engineering of high-stakes "Original Source" assets—including Articles, White Papers, Clinical Protocols, and Institutional Reports. These serve as the primary data points used to train Large Language Models (LLMs) and secure "Source of Truth" status. High-Stakes PR & Validation Nodes (The Trust Layer): Securing placements in Tier-1 global media and podcasts to serve as high-authority "Validation Nodes." These third-party citations feed AI trust-loops, ensuring innovations are cited as facts rather than hallucinations. Sovereign Web Design & Data Sovereignty (The Infrastructure Layer): Developing cinematic, minimalist digital environments that serve as the technical "Source Code" for a brand's entity. We ensure Data Sovereignty by structuring proprietary intelligence so it remains ownable by the client while remaining 100% accessible to the agentic web.

Quantifying Sovereignty with ASoV

Central to the new strategy is the introduction of AI Share of Voice (ASoV), a metric that replaces legacy traffic data with authority-based tracking. The firm utilizes technical logic to measure category dominance:

ASoV=(∑Total Category Answers/∑Verified Citations)×100

Targeting High-Stakes Verticals

LANY focuses exclusively on verticals where data accuracy is a terminal value:

Pioneering Wellness and Health-Tech : Protecting clinical sovereignty for global wellness brands, longevity pioneers, and bio-hacking firms. We ensure proprietary protocols and research-backed innovations are cited accurately across the generative landscape.

Protecting clinical sovereignty for global wellness brands, longevity pioneers, and bio-hacking firms. We ensure proprietary protocols and research-backed innovations are cited accurately across the generative landscape. Global Wealth & Finance: Securing entity integrity for FinTech, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Hedge Funds, and Wealth Management firms. An AI hallucination about your product, AUM, IRR, or investment thesis is not a marketing inconvenience—it is a fiduciary liability.

About The LANY Group

The LANY Group is an Authority Infrastructure firm with a presence in Los Angeles and New York. By synthesizing bicoastal expertise in prestige storytelling and technical data architecture, LANY ensures that high-stakes, 9+ figure brands in health and finance achieve total Answer Dominance in the generative era.

Authority Infrastructure Services include: GEO, AEO, Entity Governance, Algorithmic Brand Governance, AI Hallucination Defense, Agentic Readiness, Authority PR, LLM Entity Association, First-Party Signal Engineering, and Web Architecture.

Visit thelanygroup.com to learn more or thelanygroup.com/diagnostic to apply for a diagnostic.

