Laptop bag users, especially business and corporate users, seek lightweight laptop bags that are best suited for travel. This is because of the continuous enforcement of strict weight regulations and sharply rising fares on luggage by the airlines industry. To address this growing demand, vendors operating in the market are introducing lightweight laptop bags by using high-end technology and hard-sided materials. Such lightweight and ultra-light laptop bags are very convenient to carry during travel and save luggage weight charges. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the laptop carry case market will register a CAGR of about 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Huge demand during festive season and introduction of academic year

The sales of IT/IT peripherals and educational products increased tremendously, especially for laptops and backpacks during festive seasons and the commencement of an academic year. This is due to the sudden increase in the requirement for laptops and backpacks, which is fueled by lucrative offers given by laptop manufacturers and retailers.

Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices

The labor costs in developing countries have grown rapidly in the last decade. Hence, increased labor costs have pushed the production cost. Changing economic conditions also adversely affect the labor costs of other international countries from where these companies import supplies. Therefore, an increase in the production cost of the vendors lowers their profit margins and proves to be a challenge for the vendors in the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the laptop carry case market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The laptop carry case market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



