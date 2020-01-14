The largest B2B consumer electronics trade show in Latin America will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in July 2020

15th Eletrolar Show & Latin American Electronics will occupy 100% of the venue and receive more than 300 international exhibitors

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The trade show is celebrating its fifteenth year with a special event, which will occupy 36,000 sqm, the entire area of the Transamerica Expo Center. The fair will exhibit products with state-of-the-art technology, and all categories of consumer electronics. "Products are increasingly connected and the trade show is going to bring together buyers and sellers, optimizing their time and accelerating business between the industry and retailers," said Carlos Clur, president of Grupo Eletrolar, and the event's creator.

The 15th Eletrolar Show & Latin American Electronics will host 29,000 visitors, and it will provide the latest news on televisions, smartphones , smart houses, audio , refrigerators, stoves, washing machines and dryers, premium blenders, robotic vacuum cleaners, well-being, personal care, bicycles, smartwatches, domestic appliances, and gaming products. It will be held from July 13 to 16, at the Transamerica Expo Center, in São Paulo, Brazil.

In 2020, the trade show will have more than 300 international exhibitors and a Latin American contingent, with specialists from the research company GfK, which will present on trends and the potential of the Brazilian, Argentine, Colombian, Peruvian and Chilean markets. It will be a comprehensive overview that will be of interest for both, those already doing business and those wishing to introduce their products into the region.

In 2019, there were many well-known brands at the Eletrolar Show. Among them were LG Electronics, Semp TCL, Panasonic, Positivo Tecnologia, Xiaomi, Mondial Eletrodomésticos, Multilaser, DJI, Atlas Eletrodomésticos, Mueller, Caloi, Elgin, Lenoxx, Alfacomex, Bedinsat, Elsys, Lehmox, Inova, Brinox, I-Robot, and Frahm.

Credentials and more information can be found at latinamericanelectronics.com

Electronics Home & Mobile in Miami – 2021

From May 11 to 13, 2021, Grupo Eletrolar will organize the first Electronics Home & Mobile Miami show, the city's first exclusively consumer electronics trade show that is focused on the markets in Central America and main distributors and importers of Latin America. The objective is to promote international business, particularly exports from companies that seek direct contact with large networks in the region. The event will also have workshops.

Electronics Home in Argentina – 2020

The third edition of Electronics Home will be held in Buenos Aires from July 20 to 22, 2020, in Centro Costa Salguero. It is the largest trade fair in Argentina, combining consumer electronics, domestic home appliances, small appliances as well as mobile phones category, LED and lighting, computers and accessories. In 2019, the show hosted more than 300 domestic and international brands, as well as a congress focused on new technologies.

SOURCE Eletrolar News