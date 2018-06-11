The Largest Ever, '1st Global Blockchain Jump-Start Meetup in Singapore' Successfully Ended

This Meetup was joined by about 300 influencers in the blockchain field such as Moon Soo Kim, the founder of MC Payment, Crypto Analysis™ and investors from various global investment companies such as Golden Equator Capital, Varidus, IO Group, etc. It was the largest event ever in Singapore where most blockchain meetups are smaller in scale with only 30 to 50 participants.



The Global Blockchain Jump-Start Meetup in Singapore was held in order to introduce South Korean companies' projects to global investors and influencers in Singapore to help South Korea's promising blockchain companies, selected carefully, to advance into the global market.



As the keynote speaker of this event, which opened with welcoming speeches by Jessica Kim, Hahm Shout CEO, and Tammy Ahn, Jenga K CEO, Chul Min Pyo delivered a message about investment value and growth potential of blockchain projects in South Korea under the theme of "The dynamism of Korean block chain companies and competitiveness in the global market."

After the keynote speech, the blockchain projects of participating companies from South Korea such as AI Crypto, Alphacon, iCROWD Coin, NiX BLOCK PROJECT, SEED, WeSing Coin, and ESC LOCK were introduced, drawing attention from the audience. In the case of NiX BLOCK PROJECT, the company arranged a special event during its presentation where the audience was given a chance to directly mine coins.

The Meetup ended with a special event where participating companies and investors networked with one another and actively exchanged their opinions, which led to successful results such as forming partnerships in the investment meetings on the spot.

Choi Rak Jae, Global Sales Director of AI Crypto, AI blockchain project for decentralized economy, said, "It was a great event because I was able to attract direct and indirect investment through networking time and meet investors who said they want to introduce our project to other countries such as Japan and China as well as Singapore.

Kim Sang Dong, CEO of WeSing Coin, a blockchain-based live networking music platform, said, "In order to attract investment we need to make connections with investors and have good PR & marketing strategies besides good ideas and technology. This event provided us a great opportunity to introduce our WeSing Coin project to many investors and some of them showed interests in our project.

Investors also applauded the event.

Local ICO organizer Dr. BK Kim, CEO of 'ICO PLATFORM PTE. LTD.' in Singapore said, "I have visited blockchain related meetups in Singapore more than 100 times to attract investment for ICO, but this is the first time for me to join blockchain meetup of this scale. I have no doubt that this is the largest ever in Singapore."



Ian McKee, CEO of Vuulr, a blockchain-based video content supply chain project, expressed satisfaction, saying "I was able to find a partner in the entertainment field for business in Korea through this meetup."

Shiva Venkatraman, CEO of Varidus, a venture capital company, which operates businesses in Singapore, Silicon Valley, and India, said, Korean market is the third largest in the world in terms of Bitcoin transactions. I hope we can see more of South Korean blockchain projects enter the global market through meetups like this one ('Global Blockchain Jump-Start Meetup in Singapore').

Meanwhile, co-hosts of the meetup, Hahm Shout, Jenga K, the Korea M&A Center, and ICO PLATFORM PTE. LTD. concluded a business agreement to utilize the expertise of each company so that blockchain companies in South Korea can successfully enter the global market.

Through this business agreement, global meetups will be held on a regular basis and services such as PR & marketing, consulting, and investment opportunities through the network will be provided to promising blockchain companies in South Korea to tap into expertise of each company.

'Hahm Shout' will provide PR & marketing services, including domestic and overseas media PR, influencer marketing, support for ICO events, etc. 'Jenga K' will provide support in the establishment of overseas entities for ICOs, legal consulting services, and network with global investors. 'ICO PLATFORM PTE. LTD.' will provide a separate crowdfunding platform for ICO to raise funds. 'Korea M&A Center' will pursue M&As for synergy effects to attract Korean investors and expand businesses.

APPENDIX – Blockchain Company Projects



AI Crypto: AI Blockchain for a Decentralized Economy

AI Crypto is developing an AI ecosystem based on blockchain. The primary goal is to make AI researches easier and cheaper to conduct. They expect AI researchers and data providers to be more connected on a global basis with our platform, resulting in a huge AI revolution. AI Crypto are looking forward to various attempts in developing and utilizing AI applications through blockchain technology, starting from the AI Crypto Ecosystem. The AI Crypto team is open to all kinds of technology if they fulfill the idea of 'righteous usage of impartial resources' and are willing to include them in the AI Ecosystem where other members agree.

Alphacon: Blockchain-based Healthcare Big Data Platform

Alphacon has adopted blockchain technology and cryptocurrency for the big data revolution in healthcare. Through this, they will create an ecosystem in which individuals can freely exercise their rights in all value chain stages from processing, storage, distribution to utilization, giving back the ownership of healthcare data. And it is Alphacon's goal to provide health solutions optimized for each individual based on these healthcare big data, ultimately opening 120-year-old Alpha Age.

iCROWD Coin: Blockchain-based Crowdfunding Platform

ICO PLATFORM PTE. LTD. is a blockchain based crowd funding platform to be accompanied by Cryptocurreny Exchange & Collective Human Intelligence Portal. ICO PLATFORM PTE. LTD. introduce only promising corporate clients who has good business model and good team members selected by hyper due diligence based on AI deep learning and human experts. They serve two kinds of clients: corporate client and investor client. Corporate client is a startup or existing corporation who needs fund to accomplish its business goal. In other words, promising Crowd Sale (ICO) project owner is the corporate client of ICO Platform. Investor client is an investor who wants to make profit with less risk to lose money in cryptocurrency market.



SEED: Profitable Environmentally Friendly Campaign

SEED grafts each node in the digital ecosystem connecting whole world based on blockchain, encrypted trusted platform, upon Eco-friendly business being conducted in real ecosystem. General users can invest into the Eco-friendly project developed, built and operated by the SEED group through SEED. As users invest into the Eco-friendly energy business, users can indirectly participate in improve the earth environment as well as get investment returns. SEED group maximizes the return on investment of the Eco-friendly energy business and participates in CDM business through systematic operation and investment management, providing additional revenue.



WeSing Coin: Blockchain-based Live Networking Music Platform

WeSing Coin is the project encouraging "Let's sing together" and the project has 600,000 users who enjoy singing together while watching videos in real time through the internet using smartphones, PCs and Set-top-boxes. It is called, "Live Music Networking Platform". All the participants joining "WeSing Platform" will create, register and share various music contents that are communicated with Chatting, Reply, Like etc. by other participants. The participation level will generate "WeSing Coin" by the method of SNS mining and the Coin will be utilized in "WeSing Platform" as the utility coin for singing, gifting and broadcasting.



NiX BLOCK PROJECT: Combination of Augmented Reality and Blockchain for E-Trading & Mining

The NiX BLOCK PROJECT is a project that enables password-based exploitation through smart phones. It is a fusion of augmented reality and blockchain technology to create a new concept in electronic trading and mining. In the case of the NiX BLOCK PROJECT. It is advantageous to use the augmented reality and the blockchain to easily dig into the passwords on the smartphone.



ESC LOCK: ICO Investor Protection Model

ESC LOCK, launched by the Korea M&A Center, is an ICO investment model with an investor protection system. It combines the ESCrow system, which is used in financial markets such as electronic commerce, with ICO and locks investor investments and the cryptocurrency issued by ICO companies for a predetermined period of time.

