The largest Korean membership platform, OK Cashbag onboards on MiL.k!

- Point exchange service with OK Cashbag is now available on MiL.k

- MiL.k will provide more and practical benefits by reinforcing the partnership with OK Cashbag

- Active cooperation with the UPTN ecosystem from SK Planet to maximize the synergy of both company

More ways to use your OK Cashbag points on the MiL.k platform!

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep 25, Milk Partners Co., Ltd. (CEO, Jungmin Cho), which operates the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform 'MiL.k,' announced that it will provide point exchange service with OK Cashbag on the MiL.k app.

OK Cashbag is the largest membership service from SK Group, the second largest group in Korea with more than 20 million members. By enabling the exchange of OK Cashbag points within the MiL.k app, the utility of the users' points will be increased.

Milk Partners and OK Cashbag hold the opening event and the launch of reward point exchange service.

MiL.k has become the useful blockchain service in daily life providing new experience of point utilization by cooperating with representative service companies in travel, leisure, shopping, and lifestyle sectors. Currently, the MiL.k app provides point exchange services with leading companies in Korea such as Lotte L.POINT(Loyalty integration platform), CU(No.1 Convenience store in Korea), MEGABOX(Mulitplex), and Yanolja(No.1 online travel agency in Korea), as well as major international companies such as airasia(Global airline) and GetPlus(Loyalty coalition program in Indonesia).

The point exchange service between MiL.k and OK Cashbag is the part of the strategic partnership agreement between Milk Partners and SK Planet signed in June. The two companies plan to cooperate closely in various ways to expand Web3 service ecosystem including point exchange service.

MiL.k will also actively cooperate with the UPTN blockchain ecosystem launched by SK Planet this year to maximize the synergy between two companies. Proved by recent collaboration event with Racky NFT from OK Cashbag NFT membership service in June, both companies will continuously work closely on co-marketing development based on the huge user base of MiL.k, who are familiar with the Web3 environment.

"Through the partnership with OK Cashbag which has numerous users both online and offline, the utility of MiL.k upgraded to the next level." said Jungmin Cho, CEO of Milk Partners. "We will strengthen the cooperation with major service companies in global to provide more beneficial and various services to the MiL.k's users as well as the partners' users who newly join the MiL.k's alliance."

SOURCE Milk Partners