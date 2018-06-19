The Largest Lightning Link Lounge™ on the West Coast Opens at Central California's Table Mountain Casino!

Lightning Link is an electrifying set of linked games, all with progressive jackpots that boast player-selectable multi-denominations. Players can select pennies, two-cents, nickels or dimes, depending on what their preference may be!

Lightning Link received the highest honor, the Platinum Award, in the Casino Journal's list of the "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products". Players everywhere have given the Lightning Link games their enthusiastic approval.

Rob Goslin, President and General Manager of Table Mountain Casino was thrilled with the grand opening response from Table Mountain Players. He said, "We are so excited to bring the largest Lightning Link Lounge™ on the West Coast to our Table Mountain Casino players. Our guests are elated to have their own Lightning Link Lounge™ where they can experience the exciting fun and action that Lightning Link games offer." He continued, "For players who love jackpots, we invite them to come up and experience all that the new Table Mountain Casino Lightning Link Lounge™ has to offer."

Table Mountain Casino is home to fun and winning for all of Central California. The month of June brings an extra-special array of promotions for Table Mountain Players Club members, with the always-popular Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays, the $5,000 Wednesday Slot Tournaments, and the Beat the Heat Earn & Win on Thursdays. With over $12,369,219 paid in May Jackpots alone, Table Mountain Casino Club Players love the winning action found only at Table Mountain Casino.

For more information and details about all that Table Mountain Casino has to offer, including the new Lighting Link Lounge™, award-winning restaurants, headliner entertainment, and the fun and exciting promotions, go to www.tmcasino.com or stop by the Player's Club located inside the Casino.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

