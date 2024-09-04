THE LARGEST PREMIER RESIDENTIAL CONTRACTOR EVENT SET TO RETURN FOR THE NINTH ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION

Daymond John, John Formica and Kyle Scheele to take centerstage during

2024 Service World Expo October 15-17, 2024

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Service World Expo has been the nation's leading event for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, smart home, remodeling and general business professionals in the residential space. Now in its ninth year, the show is set to return October 15-17, 2024 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

With a robust lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and business training seminars, the 2024 Service World Expo will offer attendees fresh business insights. Plus, hundreds of exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing their latest industry-focused innovations and services to help add value to businesses nationwide.

"This event is dedicated to the training and education for eager attendees, mixed with a splash of fun," said Tom Peregrino of Service Nation. "Our sessions and discussions are designed to be valuable to anyone that is hungry to learn, no matter their level of expertise. The combination of insightful sessions and the opportunity to network with fellow successful contractors makes this year's Service World Expo the most magical event of the year!"

Industry-Leading Speakers

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on several noteworthy keynote presentations and engage in thought-provoking conversations. Kicking off the festivities will be a conversation with businessman and investor, Daymond John, who will dive into the fundamentals for success in business and life. The excitement continues throughout the three-day event with conversations with other notable luminaries including business partner and spouse duo Kristen and Justin Deese, the "Contractor's Advocate" Matt Michel, author Kyle Scheele whose presentation on becoming an "Idea Factory" will be eye-opening, as well as America's Customer Experience Coach, John Formica, who will offer a look into making the customer experience magical and dive into Walt Disney World's dynamic model for business excellence and customer experience.

New Attendee Mixer and Pre-Conference Workshops

For the first time ever, this year's expo will offer an array of exciting pre-conference activities including a new attendee mixer and workshops. The pre-conference workshops will provide attendees with valuable insights on the latest trends in industry marketing, ranging from navigating AI in the trades world to redefining your annual marketing plan. Day one of the event will close out with an opening happy hour at Disney's Coronado Springs Convention Center.

Women of Service World

The Women of Service World panel is making a thrilling comeback for this year's conference. Co-owner of Martin's Heating & Air, Kim Martin will moderate the "She Leads: Trials, Tribulations & Triumphs" presentation, where she will guide an empowering conversation on business and personal growth. The panel will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:15 a.m.

Added Educational Opportunities

Beyond the Women of Service World Panel Discussion, the Service World Expo will offer a comprehensive mix of educational seminars. Topics addressed over the course of the show include "Profit on Purpose," "Servicing the Business Machine" and "Stop Selling Start Helping." The full schedule of seminars and events can be found at the Service World Expo website.

Beyond the Educational Sessions

The fun doesn't stop at the educational and discussion sessions. The Joseph Groh Foundation will host a charity golf tournament on Monday, October 14 at Shingle Creek Golf Club located in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will also be able to experience "Disney Magic" at the Wednesday Night Party at Pandora the World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Registration for the 2024 Service World Expo is still open and tickets for the show can be purchased at www.serviceworldexpo.com. Register by September 16, to get the exclusive special of $899 per for a full conference registration. Additional updates and information on the show can be found through the Service World Expo's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well.

About Service World Expo

Service World Expo is a conference, trade show, and networking event for residential contractors in the plumbing, HVAC, electrical or remodeling industries. The premier residential contractor event provides both formal and informal settings to present and share ideas among speakers and contractors alike. From keynote speakers to workshops, breakout sessions, a world-class trade show of 200+ industry leading exhibitors, and evening events, contractors come to the event to learn and develop strategies for their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.serviceworldexpo.com/.

SOURCE Service Nation