The Largest Renewable Energy Data Center in the US Expands its Holdings

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Group Holdings, the largest renewable energy data center in the United States, today announced that it is expanding its operations. The company, who already owns and operates a 717 acre, 340 Megawatt solar powered data facility known as The Hive, has just purchased an additional 770 acre parcel in Mohave County, AZ, code name "Firefly."

Dan Briggs, President and CEO of Pegasus Group Holdings said, "We have elected to expand our operations in Mohave County because it has been an ideal place to conduct business. Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop and Tami Ursenbach Director of Economic Development were instrumental in ensuring that the development and launch of phase one of our project went smoothly. My team and I are extremely grateful to the county officials and the residents of Kingman and Golden Valley for their continued support of our endeavors. We are excited about phase two and hope that we will continue to be a valuable member of the Mohave County business community."

M. Alberto Ramirez, co-founder and a member of the Pegasus Group Holdings' Board of Directors, said, "Tami Ursenbach has literally been a force of nature. She provided us with the guidance and assistance we needed to get phase one of our project up and running. We are so grateful to Tami and Mohave County for providing Pegasus with overwhelming support. We couldn't imagine expanding anywhere else at this time."

Tami Ursenbach, Director of Economic Development for Mohave County said, "We feel very fortunate that Pegasus Group Holdings has elected to expand its operations in our county. Not only are they building a unique, multibillion dollar project that will provide clean energy, they have also been a source of new employment opportunities for our residents. We will make every effort to help Pegasus successfully develop and launch the second phase of their project."

Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority said, "We could not be more thrilled that Pegasus Group Holdings is expanding so quickly in Mohave County and we congratulate the team on its success! This is an exciting project for Arizona – the significant investments the company is making will have a positive economic impact in the region. We are grateful to Pegasus for the continued commitment to our state and look forward to supporting its success long-term. I'd like to thank Governor Ducey for his leadership in making Arizona the best place for business, and our excellent economic development partners in Mohave County."

Pegasus Group Holdings is a holding company that owns and operates renewable energy based hyperscale data center ecosystems for enterprise colocation, differentiated multi-cloud, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, disaster recovery services and off-site data storage solutions for a variety of corporate clients. Tenants may include: medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing, movie studios rendering 3D feature films, as well as disaster recovery and data storage services. Any remaining power can be transferred into the national or local power grids.

