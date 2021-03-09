The Largest Retrospective of LeRoy Neiman's Work Ever; this Exhibit will Feature Over 300 Works by the Legendary American Artist, and Chronicler of The Good Life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeRoy Neiman: 100 Years will open to the public on Thursday, March 11 at American Fine Art. This special exhibit offers collectors an amazing opportunity to acquire some of the most important works of art that LeRoy Neiman would ever create. Celebrating his 100th year anniversary of his birth, which will be this June, this is the most complete retrospective of LeRoy Neiman – ever.

LeRoy Neiman on safari. Elephant Stampede by LeRoy Neiman at American Fine Art, Inc.

This all-encompassing exhibit features original works in a variety of media, sizes, and price ranges and showcases the full breadth of Neiman's oeuvre. Although he pioneered the world of sports art his brush and pen went far beyond that. He captured moments in sports history like no artist had and created highly collected portraits of famous athletes, raising them to the level of other notable figures in his portraiture from world leaders to celebrities and musicians. Some of his most sought after works, however, are from his African Safari collection including the animal portrait and resting animal series. Over 300 pieces are featured and available for sale to the public in this must-see collection.

LeRoy Neiman:

The most widely recognized American sports and leisure artist in history, LeRoy Neiman taught us to cherish and memorialize the beauty in a fleeting moment. Throughout his lifetime, Neiman was awarded a multitude of awards including the Lifetime achievement award from the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Award of Merit from the American Athletic Union; and the Gold Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement. Neiman retired from his publisher in 2010, two years before passing away. American Fine Art was fortunate enough to purchase the remaining inventory from his publisher and has continued to be the ultimate destination for Neiman artworks.

AMERICAN FINE ART:

American Fine Art has been a leader in the international art market for nearly three decades as well as a destination and anchor in Old Town Scottsdale's Arts District. We specialize in the original 19th-21st century masters of fine art including but not limited to: Warhol, Rockwell, Miro, Wyeth, Picasso, and Chagall. We are honored to assist our clients in beginning and building their fine art collections.

American Fine Art is located on the SW corner of Scottsdale Rd. & Main St. in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ. For more information please contact Courtney Hood, 480-990-1200 ext. 101 or [email protected].

SOURCE American Fine Art, Inc.