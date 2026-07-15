The Largest Traveling All-Female Motorcycle Parade Roars Into Wichita Falls This September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ladies in Leather (LiL) Parade & Rally—the nation's largest TRAVELING all-female motorcycle parade and rally—is bringing its high-octane energy back to Texas for its epic 8th annual event. Hosted at the Wichita Falls Kay Yeager Coliseum and presented by Copperhead Harley-Davidson, this action packed weekend promises jaw-dropping stunts, Ladies' motorcycle competitions, deep-rooted sisterhood, and a powerful community give-back initiative.

Wichita Falls, TEXAS LiL #8 LiL Parade Lineup

While spectators and male riders are welcome to join the sprawling rally festivities—the legendary Ladies in Leather Parade—is reserved exclusively for women riders. Passing through the heart of Wichita Falls, the massive procession serves as a display of female empowerment and unity.

Entertainment Lineup to Include:

Live Music: GypsyATX: Stevie Nicks Tribute, Knight Ryder.

GypsyATX: Stevie Nicks Tribute, Knight Ryder. The Della Crew Stunt Show: The elite, all-female stunt riding team.

The elite, all-female stunt riding team. The Globe of Death Squad: Fearless riders defy gravity in a heart-stopping, cage-bound metal spectacle.

Fearless riders defy gravity in a heart-stopping, cage-bound metal spectacle. Fun Competitions: Ladies put their machines and skills to the test in the Ladies Motorcycle Games , showcase custom style at the Ladies Bike Show , and rev it up during the fiercely contested Ladies Loud Pipes Contest .

Ladies put their machines and skills to the test in the , showcase custom style at the , and rev it up during the fiercely contested . Digital Scavenger Hunts & More: Powered by Wayhopper, attendees can participate in multi-day digital scavenger hunts alongside workshops, vendor shopping, and more. Saturday night celebrations will continue with the return of the Ladies in Leather Biker Ball.

The Ladies in Leather sisterhood rides for impact. This year, LiL is partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for the massive "Stuff Your Saddlebags" food drive initiative. Attendees, participants, and locals are encouraged to pack their bags with non-perishable food items to help combat regional food insecurity.

Amid the roaring engines, a deeply moving moment of reflection will take place during the LiL Memorial with a live butterfly release. This beautiful ceremony honors the memory of beloved sisters who have ridden alongside the community, leaving an unforgettable mark on the hearts of riders and the open road.

What: Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2026

Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2026 When: September 10 – 13, 2026

September 10 – 13, 2026 Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum & Copperhead Harley-Davidson, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Kay Yeager Coliseum & Copperhead Harley-Davidson, Wichita Falls, Texas. Registration & Lodging: registration, vendor applications, and host hotel links are officially open.

For information, please visit www.ladiesinleatherparade.com or email directly via [email protected]

Media Contact:

Amber Cohen 409 454 4983

SOURCE Ladies in Leather LLC