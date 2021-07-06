The Larner Global Group Announces The Second Star Mansion In Homer, Alaska For Sale At $9,000,000

HOMER, Alaska, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska's largest residential property, is listed with the Larner Global Group of Anchorage and Los Angeles. Alaska is the finest asset protection and community property law state. This 17,000 square home serves accommodations at $3,500 a night for events. Seven suites each bear a unique theme. The SPA wing includes an indoor pool with an underwater treadmill, steam room, Turkish bath, massage room, and infrared spa.

A 17,000 square foot mansion on 2.5 acres overlooking the bay with 11 bedrooms and 7 dramatic and luxurious suites. It is in Homer, Alaska, the hotspot of the state's noted beach community,. Alaska's asset protection and community property trust laws are astounding. The great outdoors becomes the great indoors

The opulent library, game room and theatre lead to a 270-degree conservatory. The 3,000 square foot deck has views of Kachemak Bay and the mountains and glaciers from vantage points.

Extras include soundproof rooms, solar panels, a beautiful staircase, a gourmet kitchen with all of the amenities.

THE "SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT" WILL BRING YOU "SUITE SUCCESS"

The twinkle of stars below Peter Pan's shadow lead to the NEVERLAND SUITE. Neverland is accessed through the "second star to the right and straight on until morning". A wooden ship serves as a play area with a bed inside. A suspension bridge leads to climbing structures, slides and hideaway nooks.

The DARLING SUITE, inspired by Wendy Darling's room in Peter Pan has a 1800's corner wood stove imported from Europe, a chandelier,and exquisite wallpapers

The PARIS SUITE has a certain, "Je nais sais quo" with elegant and tasteful appointments inviting peace and quiet to work or relax.

In the NAUTICAL SUITE, feel transported to a divine captain's environment aboard a ship including a hand painted treasure map.

The SLUMBER PARTY SUITE sleeps 12 with USB plugs in each bunk.

In the MASTER SUITE, the reflection of the ocean shimmers off the tin ceiling. Highlights include 14 chandeliers and a private office suite.

THIS TRANSACTION IS MUCH MORE THAN AN ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE

With 40 years of experience, Dr. Saul Larner, and his strategic partners orchestrate transactions. They include highest level estate planning and international advisors. "There are many issues to address", says Larner. "Strategies to import funds, currency hedging, gifting creates divorce hazards and needs for confidentiality and asset protection."

"Larner, having created many CLE courses for state bars, and authored the course, "For Rich or For Richer," is now completing "Til Debt Do Us Part" is enthused about the asset protection, and community property laws in Alaska as well as IRS rulings for Alaska only.

