The Larry H. Miller Company Elects Paul J. Carbone to its Board of Directors

Mary Lee Schneider Appointed as Board's Lead Independent Director

Founding Director Dennis Haslam Retires from the Board

SANDY, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) announced the election of its newest board member, Paul J. Carbone. He is the co-founder and president of Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) and also chairs the PPC Management and Investment Committees. Carbone has been with PPC and its predecessor since 2012 and was previously president and managing partner.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to the board of directors for our family business," said Steve Miller, board chair of the LHM Company. "Following an extensive national search, we concluded that Paul's incredible leadership and experience in private equity and venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and investment banking will elevate our organization's partnerships and investment strategies. He is committed to our mission to enrich lives and our stewardship for our businesses, employees and resources."

Prior to his time with PPC, Carbone was the director and managing partner for the private equity group of Robert W. Baird & Co. and also senior vice president in the Investment Banking Group at Kidder, Peabody & Co.

He serves on the board of trustees of the University of Chicago, the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Art Institute of Chicago, Misericordia Home and Hartwick College. In 2016, Paul received the Stanley C. Golder Award from the Illinois Venture Capital Association. He has served as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year regional judge as well as a national judge for the Family Business category. In 2020 and 2022, Family Capital magazine named Paul one of the Top 100 most influential people among family investors and family enterprises. He is a graduate of The College of The University of Chicago and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

During the May 2023 meetings, the board chair appointed Mary Lee Schneider as the lead independent director. She joined the LHM Company board in August 2015. Schneider also serves on the board of directors for PGIM's Alternative Investments Funds and the board of trustees for Penn State University. At Penn State, she also serves on the Penn State Investment Council, the oversight body for Penn State's $6 billion endowment. She has served on the boards of Active International, Old World Industries and Intermatic. She was the president and CEO of SG360° and Follett Corporation and also spent 20 years at RR Donnelley where she ultimately served as president for digital solutions and chief technology officer. She started her career in publishing, working for Conde Nast Publications, Time Inc., and McGraw Hill. She earned her bachelor's degree from Penn State University, an M.S. from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and an MBA and M.S. from Northwestern University.

"Mary Lee is a tremendous board member, and I am grateful for her counsel, insights and collaboration," said Steve Starks, CEO of the LHM Company. "Her perspective and experience have been invaluable throughout our recent transformation. In this new role as lead independent director, she will continue being a trusted advisor to our executive team and board."

Starks also added, "We are thrilled to welcome Paul Carbone as our newest board member. Paul brings a wealth of experience leading family investment offices and in private equity and investment strategy. His perspective will contribute greatly as we continue to invest in and build world-class platforms and companies."

Also in May, founding board member Dennis "Denny" Haslam retired from the LHM Company board of directors. Haslam, a childhood friend of Larry Miller, previously worked for the Larry H. Miller Company, including as president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. After he retired from the LHM Company, Haslam assisted Gail Miller in forming the company's board of directors in 2015. Prior to joining the Larry H. Miller Company, he founded the law firm Winder & Haslam in 1983. He is a past chair of the Utah Bar Foundation and past president of the Utah State Bar and served on the Utah Judicial Council and the Utah Sports Authority. A native of Salt Lake City, Haslam graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in history and received his juris doctor from the University of Utah College of Law.

"Denny was instrumental when I decided to create a board of directors and implement more formal governance structures within our organization," said Gail Miller, owner and immediate past chair for the LHM Company. "Larry and I always knew that Denny would be a true friend and loyal colleague throughout our lives. As an employee, he helped our businesses grow and thrive, and then he assisted me in recruiting directors and structuring the framework of our board. I am grateful for his many contributions and his friendship. We wish him much joy as he and his family celebrate this next chapter."

Carbone will join the board alongside Board Chair Steve Miller, Vice-Chair Greg Miller, Owner and Immediate Past Chair Gail Miller, Brilliant Miller, CEO Steve Starks, Lead Independent Director Mary Lee Schneider, W. Steve Albrecht, Lee Bird, Beryl Raff, Robert Restrepo Jr., and Debbie Brown.

About the Larry H. Miller Company

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Company (LHMCO) oversees the Miller family's portfolio of businesses and investments, including the Salt Lake Bees, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Prestige Financial. LHMCO has recently led several acquisitions, including Daybreak and Destination Homes, while also investing in SunCo, Lendio, Run Buggy, and Aqua Yield. Most recently, LHMCO acquired a majority stake in Swig, the fast-growing customized drink and treats company. For more information, visit www.lhm.com.

