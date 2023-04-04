The Larry H. Miller Company Names Kelsey Berg as Vice President of Government Relations

SANDY, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Larry H. Miller Company (LHM) has named Kelsey Berg vice president of government relations. Berg will primarily support the growing and diverse Larry H. Miller Communities (LHM Communities) platform. Berg is responsible for building and maintaining the organization's stakeholder relationships and providing leadership on solutions and policies that impact growth and land use, including sustainable solutions, water usage, transportation, air quality, housing affordability, and quality of life.

Kelsey Berg

"It's a great honor to join a company with such a great legacy for doing good and improving the community. I look forward to working with the team at Larry H. Miller Communities as they continue to do new and innovative work, which is making a difference in the lives of so many," said Berg.

"Our real estate platform continues to add new capabilities and grow in new markets throughout Utah and across the country," said LHM Communities President Brad Holmes. "We are building communities from the grassroots with our partners in government and our neighborhoods. Kelsey is a strong representative of who we are and reflects our mission to enrich lives and our value to be hard-working stewards."

Berg has extensive experience in government relations serving as political director for Utah Senator Mitt Romney's successful senate campaign and most recently serving as his deputy chief of staff. She has years of experience working with and advocating for rural communities, first with former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz as his Energy and Natural Resource advisor and later with the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. In 2016, Congressman Chaffetz asked Berg to run his campaign and local office. Prior to her service with Chaffetz, Berg worked for three years in state government affairs, focusing on energy issues.

"Kelsey is a proven and well-respected leader in our community and will be an incredibly thoughtful and impactful partner," said Amanda Covington, chief corporate affairs officer for LHM. "Kelsey's expertise runs wide and deep. She has worked on complex issues at all levels of government and understands our communities, especially Utah, from urban to rural. We are honored that she has chosen to continue her journey with the Larry H. Miller organization."

Berg grew up in Utah's Heber Valley and earned her bachelor's in political science and government from Brigham Young University.

About the Larry H. Miller Company

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Company (LHMCO) oversees the Miller family's portfolio of businesses and investments, including the Salt Lake Bees, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, Larry H. Miller Communities, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Prestige Financial. LHMCO has recently led several acquisitions, including Daybreak and Destination Homes, while also investing in Lendio, Run Buggy, and Aqua Yield. Most recently, LHMCO acquired a majority stake in Swig, the fast-growing customized drink and treats company. For more information, visit www.lhm.com.

About Larry H. Miller Communities

Established in 2021, Larry H. Miller Communities, a portfolio business of the Larry H. Miller Company, develops, manages and invests in a variety of real estate properties, including residential mixed-use, master-planned communities, land, retail, office, hospitality, entertainment and homebuilding.

