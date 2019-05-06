NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing number of reimbursement programs is one of the key factors expected to boost the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Various governments and vendors are launching patient assistance programs for reducing the high-cost burden associated with the treatment using therapeutics and providing the treatment at an affordable price. As a result, increasing number of patient assistance programs will lead the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



Market Overview



A growing number of strategic alliances



The increasing number of strategic alliances among vendors is expected to result in the launch of more advanced therapies and quicker approval. The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market has witnessed strategic alliance for the development of commercialization of drugs for the treatment of laryngeal cancer. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Clinical trial failures



The heavy cost involved in recruiting patients for trials and the high cost of the drug cause a significant loss to vendors when a clinical trial fail. Hence, these clinical trial failures are expected to pose a threat to the market growth during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several organizations are focusing on raising awareness about the head and neck cancer also provides funding for drugs and therapeutics for the treatment and cure of laryngeal cancer. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



