The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Partners with RTC to Offer Transit Riders Free Access to eBooks + Audiobooks + Magazines + Movies

Our partnership with the RTC introduces new audiences to the educational, entertaining, and life-changing resources that the library offers every day.

"Our mission is to connect with the public, wherever they are, and enable them to enjoy the library's digital collection," said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. "Our partnership with the RTC introduces new audiences to the educational, entertaining, and life-changing resources that the library offers every day. This opportunity makes it easy for riders to learn more about our programs and offerings, then visit one of our branches in person for an upgrade to a free all-access library card, and enter our wonderful world of discovery!"

The Library District's Libby app is simple to use and offers hundreds of options for users to read and watch during their commute. Through the app, transit riders will become library users at anytime, anywhere with their mobile device.

"Our agency is committed to increasing accessibility for our customers, and this is a unique way that we can help support our riders with tools and resources to grow, learn and enrich their lives," said M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer. "We are excited about this meaningful collaboration with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District to bring the library straight to our transit riders who may not have the ability to access a library location."

Using a digital device, riders can access the Libby app with RTC Wi-Fi or by scanning the QR code inside each bus. Once downloaded, riders can simply sign up by entering their mobile number and the library system will instantly verify the new account, allowing immediate access to customers to begin borrowing eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and movies at no cost. For those who do not ride the bus, the Libby app is available for all residents and can be downloaded via the Apple app store, Google Play, or through QR codes featured at RTC transit centers, on buses and bus shelter advertising.

Las Vegas visitors may also enjoy temporary access via a seven-day pass to the Library District's Libby app while here by downloading the app and selecting the "I'm visiting" option within the main menu.

In addition to traditional books, the Library District's Libby app also grants users access to audiobooks, which are the library's fastest growing format, offering the convenience of listening on the go, and top-selling magazines that are available immediately. The service is compatible with all major computers and devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Android and Chromebook. Users can download titles for offline use and have the option of sending them to their Kindle. All items are automatically returned at the end of the lending period, which guarantees no late fines.

For more information about the partnership and to download the Libby app, visit LVCCLD.org/Anywhere.

About the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, plus thousands of annual free programs and entertainment for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, please visit LVCCLD.org.

About the RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, transportation planning organization, regional traffic management agency and administrator of Southern Nevada Strong, the regional planning effort for the Las Vegas valley. The RTC's vision is to provide a safe, convenient and effective regional transportation system that enhances mobility and air quality for citizens and visitors. The RTC encourages residents and visitors to use a variety of transportation choices to help reduce traffic congestion, clean the air and improve the quality of life in Southern Nevada. For more information about the RTC and its major initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC, visit rtcsnv.com and stay informed by subscribing to our blog.

SOURCE Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

