The Las Vegas Review-Journal In Partnership With The Mob Museum Unveil Season 2 Of True-Crime Podcast "Mobbed Up: The Fight For Las Vegas"

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first two episodes of Season 2 of "Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas," the true-crime narrative podcast series from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in partnership with The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will debut June 21 on all streaming platforms.

The eight-part second season chronicles the rise and fall of organized crime in Las Vegas through those who lived it: law enforcement officials, gaming regulators, lawyers, politicians, historians, journalists and entertainment figures. Subsequent episodes will be released each Monday until the series concludes August 2.

The production was made possible by extensive collaboration between the Las Vegas-Review Journal and downtown Las Vegas' The Mob Museum.

"With more than two million visitors to The Mob Museum's website each year, we know there is tremendous public interest in the story of organized crime and law enforcement. Collaborating with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on the Mobbed Up podcast series was a natural for us," said Geoff Schumacher, Vice President of Exhibits and Programs for The Mob Museum. "This season's series brilliantly captures the high-stakes drama as state and federal law enforcers sought to remove the mob's final grip on the Las Vegas casino industry."

"True-crime fans from around the world have waited almost a year for Season 2 of 'Mobbed Up' to land, and it finally happens June 21," said Glenn Cook, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President for News for the Review-Journal. "Season 1 of 'Mobbed Up' was by far our most ambitious and successful podcast project at reviewjournal.com: There have been more than 786,000 downloads to date from all 50 states and 67 countries. So new listeners will want to catch up on Season 1. And in Season 2, the storyline's stakes are even higher."

From casino floors to count rooms to courtrooms, and from Washington, D.C., to Detroit to the neon glow of the Las Vegas Strip, Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German guides listeners through stories he covered as a young journalist in the 1970s and 1980s. Season 2 of "Mobbed Up" details Mafia-family control of about one-third of the Strip's casinos; the rise and disappearance of Teamsters legend Jimmy Hoffa, who used pension funds to bankroll construction of many mob-run resorts; fighting among federal investigators and judges; the clash between entertainment legends Wayne Newton and Johnny Carson to replace the mob and own the Aladdin hotel; and a congressional impeachment and conviction of a key figure in the fight for Las Vegas.

"The Aladdin played an important role during that period because it is where FBI agents first uncovered evidence of hidden mob interests," German said. "In that case, it was the Detroit mob. And the investigation, once it became public, prompted Nevada regulators to take away the licenses of the resort's owners and force them to sell the property."

For more information, visit www.reviewjournal.com/mobbedup. The complete 11-episode first season of "Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas" remains available for listening. Download, subscribe, and listen through streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Part One of Season 2 is titled "The Genie in the Lamp." Part Two is titled "Hoffa: The Strip's Kingmaker." Parts Three through Eight will follow until the season's conclusion August 2.

Editorial Note: "Mobbed Up" Host Jeff German, Review-Journal Executive Editor/SVP of News Glenn Cook, and representatives from The Mob Museum are available for interviews. Audio, video, trailers and interviews are also available upon request.

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides a world-class journey through true stories—from the birth of the Mob to today's headlines. The Mob Museum offers a provocative, contemporary look at these topics through hundreds of artifacts and immersive storylines. The Mob Museum has accumulated numerous accolades, including being named one of TripAdvisor's "Top 25 U.S. Museums," one of Las Vegas Weekly's "Twenty Greatest Attractions in Las Vegas History," one of National Geographic's "Top 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas," USA Today's "Best Museum in Nevada'' and No. 1 in the 2020 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards for "Best Las Vegas Attraction" and one of its "12 Can't Miss U.S. Museum Exhibits," "A Must for Travelers'' by The New York Times and one of "20 Places Every American Should See" by FOX News. The Museum is a two-time winner of the Mayor's Urban Design Award for Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, call (702) 229-2734, visit themobmuseum.org, or download the Museum's free mobile app.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

