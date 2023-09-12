The laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to grow by USD 76.77 million from 2022 to 2027 | Customized treatment plans have emerged as a major trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser hair loss treatment market is expected to grow by USD 76.77 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of hair loss is notably driving the laser hair loss treatment market. However, factors such as the High cost associated with laser hair loss treatment may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by gender (men and women), type (low-level lasers and medium-level lasers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

The market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. Male pattern baldness, also known as male hormonal alopecia, is the most common form of hair loss in men. It is estimated that more than 50% of men worldwide experience hair loss before the age of 50. Higher rates of male hair loss create a higher demand for treatment options. Cultural and social norms often place a high value on male appearance, including full hair. Male pattern hair loss can be stigmatized, and individuals may face social pressure to maintain their hair or restore their hairline. So, social expectations may be driving the need for hair loss treatment in men. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with the presence of providers offering a wide range of hair loss treatment options. Other laser hair loss clinics and providers offer more easily accessible low-intensity laser therapy. The availability and accessibility of laser hair loss treatments make it easier for individuals in the region to find and receive laser hair loss treatments. North America is at the forefront of hair loss research and development. One of the key drivers of the market is the growing awareness among men and women of the need to maintain an attractive appearance. In addition, increasing awareness of the safety benefits of cosmetic lasers is driving the market expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The laser hair loss treatment market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Curallux LLC, M.M.A. Ltd., Distefano Hair Restoration, Folica Hair Care, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Hair Restoration Ltd., Hair Transplants of Florida, ILHT Dubai, Laser Clinics Australia, LaserAway, Lexington International LLC, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, NovaGenix, Photomedex Inc., Schweiger Dermatology Group, Theradome Inc., and Venus Concept Inc.

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Curallux LLC, M.M.A. Ltd., Distefano Hair Restoration, Folica Hair Care, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Hair Restoration Ltd., Hair Transplants of Florida, ILHT Dubai, Laser Clinics Australia, LaserAway, Lexington International LLC, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, NovaGenix, Photomedex Inc., Schweiger Dermatology Group, Theradome Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

