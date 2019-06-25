The Laser Skin Center Medical Spa Receives "Top Medical Spa East” in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

About:

The Laser Skin Care Center Medical Spa was founded in 2000 by Dr. Russ Krausser. The guiding principal from the very beginning has been that the faculty was created as the Apex of where "science and beauty meet". They have been consistently driven to base their principals on the patient/client centric philosophy.

Dr. Krausser's efforts in that regard have been profoundly assisted by his wife and business partner Cindy Krausser who has selflessly brought her own professionalism, vision and sense of style to the Med Spa over the laser 18 plus years.

The Laser Center Medical Spa has been the recipient of countless awards during its noteworthy tenure on posh Newbury Street in Boston including "Best of Boston", Medical Spa by Boston Magazine, "Best of City Search"- multiple year award winner, "Talk of the Town"- multiple year award winner, "Best in Boston- Medical Spas by the US Commerce Association" and now culminating in the honor of being named "Top Medical Spa East" by Aesthetic Everything.

Dr. Krausser says, "We always strive to provide safe and effective laser and medical aesthetic services at Laser Skin Center, and we absolutely could not accomplish this goal without our truly amazing office manager, my wife Cindy, and our dedicated staff of licensed medical aestheticians and laser technicians. We will continue to provide truly personalized customer service and superior levels of client satisfaction."

Contact:

Cindy Krausser

cindycak@gmail.com

The Laser Skin Center Medical Spa

www.laserskincenterboston.com

617-266-5555

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

Aesthetic Everything

310-754-0257

vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

