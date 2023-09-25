The Laser Welding Machine Market to grow by USD 458.39 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of welding robots is a key factor driving market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser welding machine market is expected to grow by USD 458.39 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, and Others), Technology (Fiber laser, Solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of welding robots is a key factor driving market growth. Robotic systems are increasingly being used to carry out the tasks of welding and bonding, owing to their remarkable speed, accuracy, and effectiveness in this sector. In addition, laser welding robots include a servo-controlled multiaxis mechanical hand in which the laser cutting head is fitted. The robots help to maintain the quality of welds, which in turn improves consistency. Moreover, laser welders can be used in precise processes in the automobile sector, such as wire-cutting solenoids for interior entertainment systems, drive components, and metal-cutting parts. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the laser welding machine market: AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., OREE LASER , Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SCANLAB GmbH, Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan golden laser co. ltd.

Market to observe 4.91% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Technological advancements in plastic welding equipment are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenge

The dearth of skilled labor is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Laser welding has been widely used in the automobile industry, owing to its accuracy and effectiveness. It allows automotive manufacturers to align metal components in a way that does not distort, thereby producing strong and durable welds. In addition, for lighter materials such as aluminum, which is becoming more and more popular in modern vehicles for improving their fuel efficiency, this technique offers value. This technology provides long-term cost savings by increasing production speeds, reducing material waste, and reducing maintenance, despite the potential initial investment costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

