The Lassen Law Firm Lists 35 Reasons for Denied Life Insurance Claims
31 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lassen Law Firm's top life insurance lawyers provide 35 reasons for a denied life insurance claim:
- Material Misrepresentation: Providing false information during the application process typically with respect to health history.
- Suicide: Many policies have a suicide clause, typically within the first two years.
- Death during Contestability Period: If the insured dies within the first two years, the insurer may investigate for misrepresentation.
- Policy Lapse: Non-payment of premiums resulting in policy termination.
- Death during Grace Period: If the insured dies during the grace period after a missed premium payment.
- Excluded Causes of Death: Certain policies exclude specific causes of death, such as high-risk activities or pre-existing conditions.
- Illegal or Criminal Activity: Death resulting from criminal acts or illegal activities, felony exclusion.
- Fraudulent Claims: False information provided when filing a claim.
- Policy Expiration: Death occurring after the policy expiration date.
- Non-Disclosure of Medical History: Failure to disclose relevant medical information.
- Policy Incontestability Clause: The insurer may contest a claim within a certain period if there is suspicion of misrepresentation.
- Drug or Alcohol-related Death: Policies may exclude deaths related to drug or alcohol abuse. Denied AD&D Claims often have this denial reason.
- Death Outside Coverage Territory: If the insured dies outside the coverage area specified in the policy.
- Participation in Hazardous Activities: Engaging in activities such as extreme sports or dangerous hobbies.
- War or Terrorism: Some policies exclude death resulting from war or acts of terrorism.
- Failure to Notify the Insurer of Changes: Not informing the insurer about significant life changes.
- Policy Waiting Period: Death occurring during the waiting period for certain types of policies.
- Occupational Hazard Exclusion: Death resulting from an occupation excluded by the policy.
- Terminal Illness Exclusion: Some policies exclude death resulting from a terminal illness diagnosed before the policy issuance.
- Failure to Update Beneficiary Designation: Outdated or incorrect beneficiary information.
- Unintentional Death During Criminal Activity: Death occurring while engaged in a criminal activity, even if unintentional.
- Failure to Disclose Travel Plans: Not informing the insurer about travel to high-risk areas such as Ukraine or Gaza.
- Policy Fraud: Providing false information to obtain the policy.
- Misuse of Medications: Death resulting from the misuse of prescription medications.
- Living Benefits Exhausted: If the policy includes living benefits, exhausting them may impact the death benefit.
- Beneficiary Dispute: Disputes among beneficiaries.
- Lack of Insurable Interest: The beneficiary may need to have an insurable interest in the insured.
- Death in a Prohibited Country: Some policies exclude coverage for deaths occurring in certain countries.
- Failure to Pay Loans Against Cash Value: Defaulting on loans taken against the policy's cash value.
- Failure to Disclose Financial Status: Not disclosing relevant financial information during the application.
- Misuse of Alcohol or Prescription Drugs: Death resulting from the misuse of alcohol or prescription medications.
- Failure to Maintain Insurability: Not meeting certain requirements to maintain coverage.
- Policy Rider Exclusion: Specific riders may exclude coverage for certain conditions or events.
- Death During Policy Reinstatement Waiting Period: Death during the waiting period after policy reinstatement.
- Intentional Self-Inflicted Injury: Suicide, especially after the suicide exclusion period.
The life insurance lawyers at The Lassen Law Firm handle denied life insurance claims as well as life insurance beneficiary disputes and life insurance interpleader lawsuits.
Their life insurance law firm handles denied FEGLI claims and denied SGLI claims.
