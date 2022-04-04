The Last Business Card You Will Ever Need - NFC Industry Leader, Tap Tag, Highlights Line of Near-Field Communication (NFC) Products, Including Best-Selling Wood and Metal NFC Business Cards and Recently Released Keychains, Wristbands, and HyperSlim 2.0 Tags

Sustainable, cost effective, touchless networking for the 21st century…

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Tag (https://taptag.shop/) recently highlighted their unique line of popular products, taking full advantage of cutting-edge NFC technology to deliver smooth, contactless information in an instant. Embedded in every waterproof, adhesive Tap Tag, NFC tech allows communication between two devices over a distance of four centimeters or less. Links of any kind can be shared to a smartphone with a simple touch, including contact info, social media, menus, and more. And with uniquely customized business cards imbedded with Tap Tag tech, users can literally just tap their card to a recipient's smartphone to share information. Tap Tag has been a trailblazing innovator in the NFC space for two years, with all products available directly from the company's website.

The Anodized Stainless Steel NFC Business Card - Tap Tags most popular product Our NFC tags are designed to stick anywhere. Stick to your phone and instantly share your contact info, website, or social networks with just a tap

Tap Tag: Leaders in Personalized NFC Tech

NFC tech is unique in that Tap Tag users can give their info to anyone with a smartphone, but recipients do not need Tap Tags or apps to receive that information. Users simply place the adhesive Tap Tag on the back of a phone case, or other convenient carriable, and they are ready to go. Tap Tag takes advantage of functionality already present in Android and Apple products.

"Our method of contactless business card transfer is sustainable, COVID-19 friendly, and saves you the cost of actual business cards," said Tyler Wilcha, Tap Tag CEO. "And you can scan our cards and Tap Tags infinite times because there is no subscription whatsoever. Just a one-time purchase and you have a business card for life. We were one of the first NFC companies to exist and our product quality is equal to or better than those charging twice the price for the same thing. Our bulk pricing is also incredibly affordable – just visit the website and ask us via the chatbox."

The growing line of Tap Tag NFC-enabled products currently includes:

Best-selling, customized, reusable wood and metal business cards that are laser-engraved and personalized. Pre-loaded with NFC tech, these are the last business cards users will ever need.

Silicone Minimalist NFC Wristbands, and a full line of customizable Wood NFC Keychains, Lightweight Keychains, coasters, Wi-Fi porters, and more.

Easy-to-apply, adhesive Tap Tags for use on any surface.

Tap Tag HyperSlim 2.0 – A Tap Tag that is 60% slimmer, allowing it to actually fit under a phone case – working through the case to send contact details with just a tap.

"All NFC chips are created equal, but all NFC companies are not," said Wilcha. "We are number one in price and customer service for a single reason – because these are personalized products. Customer service has always been our first priority. We are there to answer questions, help people design and navigate through this new way of networking. We help you personalize your tag to your exact specifications, so that when you tap it – the links go exactly where you want them to. And we absolutely encourage folks to read our reviews, as they are mostly stellar – see what people are saying about our tech."

Learn about NFC technology, get news on upcoming products, and explore the many uses of Tap Tags by following them on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Tap Tag is also a proud supporter of OneTreePlanted, donating regularly to help plant trees across the globe.

About Tap Tag

Tap Tag is a New York-based company that creates a wide variety of products using Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology to help personalize and enhance modern, digital lifestyles. With the lowest prices for custom NFC products, Tap Tag ships the next business day from NY and provides live customer service personnel to help people customize their Tap Tags. We take pride in our products – let us show you. Learn more at: www.TapTag.shop.

