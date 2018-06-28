The Last Frontier: Massive 500,000 Acre Ranch Business On Alaskan Islands Hits The Global Market For $19.9 Million

With nearly 10,000 head of cattle, Bering Pacific Ranches runs one of the largest organic beef operations in the United States. In recent years, management has made numerous improvements maximizing efficiency and profit potential opportunity. "The business is now a completely turnkey operation ready for a new owner to take the reins. It has the inventory of cattle, the pastures and year-round feed to support them as well as the means to market them," said co-founder Pat Harvie.

Bruce Hubbard and Pat Harvie, former Agriculture classmates at University of Alberta, established Bering Pacific Ranches in 1993. Over the next few years, the duo purchased native cattle, grazing rights and Fort Glenn, a former WWII base camp. In 1995, headquarters and cattle operations moved from Calgary to Fort Glenn, an existing ranch house and useful infrastructure, including airstrips and nearby springs. A USDA and Oregon Tilth-certified organic slaughter facility was built and approved by 1997, which greatly expanded the beef marketing opportunity. Finally, looking to turn away from shipping frozen beef, Hubbard and Harvie began shipping live cattle via freight ship to several Canadian ports, and later to northwestern ports in the U.S.

The island's wild environment also provides extensive recreational opportunities, including deep sea and stream fishing. In fact, the Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" was filmed in nearby Dutch Harbor! Reindeer hunting is also common, with permission from native owners, and provides an exciting archery or riflery adventure and untapped revenue stream.

"Truly the last frontier, this is an incredible one-of-a-kind opportunity to combine business, adventure, and pleasure of isolation and outdoors while expanding the organic cattle production business in North America," said Bernard Uechtritz, founder of Icon Global Group.

About Icon Global Group and Bernard Uechtritz

International real estate advisor Bernard Uechtritz and his Icon Global Group (www.Icon.Global) are specialists in the marketing and sale of unique ranches and one of a kind properties. Icon Global is the leading ranch and specialist property sales group across Texas as well as the leading ranch sales team associated with both Briggs Freeman Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty Worldwide.

In 2016 Uechtritz successfully led the record-breaking worldwide marketing and sales campaign of the largest sale in US ranching history - the W.T. Waggoner Ranch. The $725 million-dollar listing was also the highest sale ever recorded in the history of Sotheby's International Realty globally. With a career spanning 30 years, Uechtritz sells exclusive, unique and often difficult real estate. He is known as the "go-to, can-do" fixer of formidable deals. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

