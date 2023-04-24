The Last Gameboard Announces New Additions to Growing Game Library at GAMA Expo 2023

Gameboard Continues to Broaden List of Available Games to Give Players Access to New and Fan-Favorite Titles; Announces Head of Content Elected to GAMA Board of Directors

DENVER, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Last Gameboard, Inc. , the world's first social gaming platform that blends physical objects with seamless, multi-user gameplay to enhance social interactions and build community, announced a handful of new game publishers and titles joining its ever-expanding game library at The Game Manufacturer's Association (GAMA) Expo. With a successful beta completed and now available for consumer purchase, The Last Gameboard will be showcasing the digital tabletop gaming system in-person with GAMA attendees.

Created by gamers for gamers, The Last Gameboard's unique experience will extend to even more board games as new and fan-favorite titles join the platform. Publishers being added to the social gaming console's growing game library of over 100 titles include:

25th Century Games

Crypted Cafe (Squatchy Games)

Fantastic Factory

Big Potato Games

These publishers will be in good company, joining existing industry heavyweight and rising star development partners like Steve Jackson Games, Nomad Games, Asmodee Digital, APE Games, Smirk & Laughter Games, Restoration Games, Direwolf Digital, Trick or Treat studios and dozens more.

Pioneering another dimension of tabletop gaming, The Last Gameboard is the only social gaming console that allows gamers to host concurrent play and use physical game pieces. Its sleek, 17" x 17" form factor houses a 22" playable screen, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience for tabletop and TTRPG enthusiasts, bringing tabletop gaming to a new dimension without sacrificing its tactile feel. The Last Gameboard maintains the physicality of game miniatures and meeples, while also offering digital benefits like immersive audio, real-time game piece interactions and animations, and instant access to hundreds of games.

"When we created The Last Gameboard, we knew we'd only be as strong as the game titles in our library," said Shail Mehta, co-founder and CEO of The Last Gameboard. "We're thrilled to be adding such an awesome batch of brands to our list of partners, because we know it means we're providing even more consumers with their favorite game on the best social gaming platform possible. We're eager to share this news and demo Gameboard at GAMA, and hope to continue adding new titles to the mix."

To further Gameboard's involvement in the tabletop gaming industry, Lee Allentuck, Head of Content at The Last Gameboard, has been appointed to GAMA's Board of Directors, elected to represent the publishers membership group.

Gameboards are officially on sale and available for purchase. To order a Gameboard, learn about partnering with The Last Gameboard as a developer, or learn more about the company visit www.lastgameboard.com .

About The Last Gameboard

The Last Gameboard, Inc. is building the world's first tabletop gaming platform that blends physical objects with digital gameplay to enhance social interactions and build community. Its debut product is a beautifully crafted, 17" x 17" square tabletop game board that will give players unlimited 3D touch, network play, and take each game night into a whole new dimension. The Gameboard will pair with a companion app for iOS, Android, and all browsers, and will support interaction with physical objects like game pieces, cards, and meeples. Founded by Shail Mehta in January 2019 and led by a team of tabletop game enthusiasts and industry veterans, The Last Gameboard is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

