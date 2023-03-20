The Last Gameboard Concludes Beta, Partners with International Game Developers Association (IGDA) to Preview Digital Tabletop Gaming System with OpenSDK to Developers at GDC 2023

TLG Seeks to Democratize Tabletop Publishing, Enabling Creators to Easily Contribute New Gaming Experiences to its Digital Library

DENVER, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Gameboard, Inc. , the world's first social gaming platform that blends physical objects with seamless, multi-user gameplay to enhance social interactions and build community, today announced the end of its Beta ahead of the Games Developers Conference 2023. Ahead of its full consumer launch, The Last Gameboard has partnered with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) to preview the digital tabletop gaming system at Booth N2833 for developers within the IGDA community. With a mission of changing social gaming for all, The Last Gameboard offers an Open SDK to democratize social game publishing - making it easy for developers to create, contribute, and sell their games through the platform.

Created by gamers for gamers, The Last Gameboard is the only social gaming console that allows gamers to host concurrent play and use physical game pieces. Its sleek, 17" x 17" form factor houses a 22" playable screen, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience for tabletop and TTRPG enthusiasts, bringing tabletop gaming to a new dimension without sacrificing its tactile feel. The Last Gameboard maintains the physicality of game miniatures and meeples, while also offering digital benefits like immersive audio, real-time game piece interactions and animations, and instant access to hundreds of games.

"With a successful beta completed and our consumer launch ahead, we're excited to give the developer community a first look at The Last Gameboard's unique social gaming experience," said Shail Mehta, co-founder and CEO of The Last Gameboard. "We want to continuously tap into the creative minds of developers everywhere, making them a part of our growing community and helping us truly deliver the best gaming experience possible. GDC is the perfect place to start."

The Last Gameboard SDK is available on Unity now with Unreal releasing in Q2. Game developers can reference the brand's full developers guide for more information on everything needed to build games that take full advantage of all of the Gameboard features. The company is also deploying developers units to those that participate. Developers can build completely digitally as well, through their SDK.

Current development partnerships include industry heavyweights and rising stars including Steve Jackson Games, Nomad Games, Asmodee Group, APE Games, Smirk & Laughter Games, Restoration Games, Direwolf Digital, Trick or Treat studios and dozens more.

Gameboards are officially on sale and available for purchase. To order a Gameboard, learn about partnering with The Last Gameboard as a developer, or learn more about the company visit www.lastgameboard.com .

About The Last Gameboard

The Last Gameboard, Inc. is building the world's first tabletop gaming platform that blends physical objects with digital gameplay to enhance social interactions and build community. Its debut product is a beautifully crafted, 17" x 17" square tabletop game board that will give players unlimited 3D touch, network play, and take each game night into a whole new dimension. The Gameboard will pair with a companion app for iOS, Android, and all browsers, and will support interaction with physical objects like game pieces, cards, and meeples. Founded by Shail Mehta in January 2019 and led by a team of tabletop game enthusiasts and industry veterans, The Last Gameboard is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

