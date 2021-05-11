The Last Talk Show Celebrates One Year of Bringing Humor Into Homes Across the Globe

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether its Zoom meeting, webinars or conference calls, the pandemic has changed the way we interact online. In an effort to bring levity to stressful times, The Last Talk Show, a YouTube talk show created and hosted by YouTuber John Pointer has brought laughter to homes around the world. Today, the show celebrates its one-year milestone.

The Last Talk Show

The Last Talk Show uses real people, real situations, and real culture to entertain, enlighten, and encourage viewers. By covering fun and relatable topics such as "Why Are People Mean to Someone They Have a Crush On" and "Krispy Kreme Versus Dunkin Donuts" they tap into everyday discussions in a humorous way. The Last Talk Show gives everyone a chance to have a voice by interviewing real people from the community, not just the popular, rich, or famous.

Since its launch in 2020, The Last Talk Show has brought joy to thousands of viewers during the global pandemic. Viewers tune in to the show every day to analyze culture with Pointer and his gregarious guests. As the host, Pointer believes that laughter is indeed the best medicine and naturally infuses this ideology into each episode. The Last Talk Show used its growing popularity and subscriber count to donate over $550 to St. Jude's Children's Hospital this past Christmas.

As The Last Talk Show grows, it will continue to spread the simple joy of looking at life and laughing about it with viewers around the world. New Episodes air every Monday and Fridays.

Subscribe to The Last Talk Show youtube.com/thelasttalkshow and follow them on Instagram@thelasttalkshow to add a little laughter to your life.

About The Last Talk Show

The Last Talk Show is the only talk show on YouTube that analyzes culture in its raw, humorous form. Shooting at a small studio in Los Angeles, Pointer interviews guests from all over the world. The Last Talk Show uses cultural analysis to cover controversial topics, such as: Does pineapple belong on pizza? Do aliens exist? How do you tell someone their breath stinks? Each answer provides a hilarious insight into each guest's opinion. Reviewing random tweets and social media posts has also become a staple of the show adding to the mission to entertain, educate, and engage audiences while making them laugh. To watch and subscribe, visit youtube.com/thelasttalkshow.

Media Contact:

Mike Dean

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE The Last Talk Show