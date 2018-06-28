The Latest Big Thing for Japanese Health, Fitness, and Longevity Has Been Hacked

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViVe H2O, an innovator of Hydrogen Water Infusers is introducing the first line of affordable 5th Generation Ionized Hydrogen Water Infusers that start from just $99 – up to 66% less than others on the market.

Open Secret in Japan

Hydrogen water has been the next big thing in wellness in Japan for over 10 years so it works and is safe. The Ministry of Health recently approved hydrogen-infused saline IVs to help people in recovery. It's widely available in single-use bottles and packages, with countertop generators that cost $1,200.

ViVe H2O SPE1 2-in-1 Supercharged Ionized Hydrogen Water Portable Infuser use with Mineral Water Bottles Too ViVe H2O Hydrogen Water with supercharged Antioxidants Reduce Inflammation - the cause of many Health Issues.

Benefits of Hydrogen Water

Many new "infused," "ionized" or "alkaline" bottled waters claim to offer benefits. Ionized Hydrogen Water is the only one backed by science - researches available on https://viveh2o.com/.

Studies show that it provides more energy, faster recovery, less pain, stronger immunity, better skin tone, and helps users to feel younger and live longer.

How Hydrogen Water Works

Hydrogen water has infused Hydrogen molecules that work as an antioxidant to reduce inflammation and remove harmful free radicals from our bodies by attaching themselves to and turning themselves into water and excreted safely.

5th Generation Technology - the Only Choice

Older and cheaper models add byproducts such as ozone or chlorine into the water. 5th Generation technology uses SPE / PEM ionic membranes that separate and infuse only pure Hydrogen.

ViVe H2O infusers are less expensive than other units on the market because they believe in high volume and direct to consumer savings.

Availability

ViVe H2O 5th Generation Hydrogen Water Infusers start at $99, and are shipping now.

Visit https://viveh2o.com/ for more details on the complete line of 5th Generation Hydrogen Water Infusers.

About ViVe H2O

ViVe H2O is an innovator of Hydrogen Water Infusers to make your own supercharged ionized hydrogen water. Its mission is to make them affordable to benefit people worldwide, and have sold over 100,000 units in Asia in 2017. Its sales office is based in New York, with factories in Asia.

https://viveh2o.com/

