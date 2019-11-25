The Latest Black Friday Sprint Deals for 2019: Top Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone & Apple Watch Savings Compared by Retail Fuse
We're listing the top Sprint Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on a wide range of Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android cell phones with Sprint's New Customer & Switch to Sprint options
Nov 25, 2019, 10:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Sprint deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Apple Watch 5, iPad Pro, iPhone 11, X, 8, Galaxy Note10, S10 and Pixel 4 and 3 smartphone deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Fuse.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest flagship S10 and Note10 Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage, at Sprint.com
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) tablet
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches (offer ends 1/9)
- Samsung Galaxy A10e for $5/mo (offer ends 1/9)
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Switch to Sprint and save $150 when you lease iPhone 8 Plus Pre-Owned - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/5)
- Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB iPhone 11 models with leases and line plans at Sprint
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED with line and service plan deals at Sprint
Best Google Pixel & Android smartphone deals:
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
- Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Free LG TV with LG G8X - get a FREE 49" LG 4k TV when you lease an LG G8X ThinQ plus Dual Screen for just $15/mo. While supplies last. (offer ends 12/5)
- LG Tribute Empire for $0/mo - get the LG Tribute Empire for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (offer ends 1/9)
Best Apple Watch & iPad deals:
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Be it new customer or Switch to Sprint deals, Sprint provides a long list of cell phone options for those who would rather not bring their own device. Among the high-end choices are the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus, as well as the Apple iPhone 11 series. Devices such as the Apple iPad and Apple Watch can be arranged for a monthly plan with Sprint, too.
For how long will Walmart and Amazon run their Black Friday sale? This year Black Friday will fall on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2.
Amazon Black Friday deals are available from the beginning of November and continue into December. Shoppers should take note that the online retailer adds new deals regularly, particularly during the Black Friday sales week. Walmart is also offering holiday sales deals early this year with its 'Early Deals Drop' event starting on October 25. Shoppers can find deals in a range of products from home goods through to electronics. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.
Shoppers are able to enjoy Black Friday deals at most major retailers through the weekend until Cyber Monday. Amazon goes even further and extends its Cyber Monday sales to the end of the following week.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article