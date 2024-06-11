The Latest Breakthrough in Silicon Carbide Wafer Edge Profiling

Synova's Laser MicroJetÒ (LMJ) technology achieves outstanding results in SiC wafer edge beveling and profiling and is set to revolutionize the semiconductor industry.

DUILLIER, Switzerland, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova S.A., the Swiss-based manufacturer of state-of-the-art water jet laser systems, is delighted to share its advances in wafer edge profiling for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers. The LCS 305 5-axis system offers excellent profiling results, eliminates chipping, and increases fracture strength. Synova's LMJ's ablation process outperforms traditional diamond wheel edge grinding by reducing the process time by a factor of 3.

SiC wafers are used to power many of the world's electronic components and continue to increase at a rapid pace with edge profiling being an important step in the wafer manufacturing process. Edge profiling is traditionally performed with diamond wheels and has been the standard method in the semiconductor industry, but it is a time-consuming process and brings its own inherent challenges in terms of meeting tolerances according to SEMI specifications (uneven grinding, inaccurate profiling angle, chipping of edges during grinding, high likelihood of operator error, need for prefabrication of polishing wheels for each profile, and short lifetime of expensive consumables...).

Synova's state-of-the-art 5-axis LCS 305 CNC machine with LMJ technology enables better wafer profile repeatability and circular symmetry than typical edge grinding wheels. The processing speed and low tool wear also help to reduce the total cost of ownership for wafer processing. It is a very flexible method compared to mechanical edge profiling solutions.

"Our field-proven system can cut all convex wafer edge profiles, such as the classic R-type or the F-type according to SEMI standards, on the same machine without changing hardware," says Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "It only takes a few minutes to develop a new profile, and there is no lead time to change from one existing profile to another."

With Synova's 5-axis machine, the entire process can be done quickly and efficiently in one step, without the need to flip or realign the wafers. The entire edge grinding process in wafer production takes only 5 minutes for a monocrystalline SiC wafer with a diameter of 200 mm and a thickness of 0.5 mm. The process includes downsizing the wafer, beveling, and profiling the edges, and cutting and profiling notches. Without downsizing the process time is as short as 4 minutes per wafer.

The same technology can be applied for downsizing only; cutting an 8-inch SiC wafer down to 6 inches takes about a minute, including flat/notch cutting. There is no limit in thickness and no heat damage.

The LMJ water jet guided laser solution ensures high quality edge grinding with no heat damage/no contamination and a smooth surface with a lower roughness (<0.5 µm) compared to conventional lasers.

Synova's unique water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) is based on the coupling of laser light into a hair-thin low pressure water jet. The water jet not only guides the laser to the workpiece, but it also flushes away ablated material while keeping the part cool.

For more information about Synova's technology and its advanced semiconductor solution, please contact Dr Amédée Zryd, Synova's CTO, at [email protected].

Pictures are available at AP .

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, has manufactured advanced laser cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform for more than 25 years. Customers benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more information, visit our website at www.synova.ch.

Press Contact:

Aksinja Berger-Paddock

Marketing Manager, Synova S.A.

[email protected]

SOURCE Synova S.A.